The Fort Hays State baseball team will wrap up its fall season with the Fall World Series at Larks Park. The Black and Gold teams will compete in a series consisting of seven intrasquad scrimmages beginning Friday, October 2 at 6 p.m. Team rosters and the full series schedule can be found below.

Fans in attendance will be required to adhere to all FHSU health and safety expectations, including but not limited to facial coverings when appropriate, social distancing, hygiene, self-monitoring and symptom checking.

In addition, fans are asked to bring at least one canned food item as price of admission. All items collected will then be donated to a local food bank. Concessions will not be available during any of the Fall World Series contests.

2020 Fall World Series Schedule

Game 1 — Friday, October 2, 6 p.m.

Game 2 — Saturday, October 3, 2 p.m.

Game 3 — Wednesday, October 7, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Friday, October 9, 6 p.m.

Game 5 — Saturday, October 10, 2 p.m. (If Necessary)

Game 6 — Monday, October 12, 6 p.m. (If Necessary)

Game 7 — Wednesday, October 14, 6 p.m. (If Necessary)

All games played at Larks Park