The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls golf team appears to be peaking at the right time, judging by a strong showing in the TMP-Marian Invitational on Monday at Smoky Hill Country Club.

Allison Applequist and Ella Brummer each shot their best rounds of the season, helping the Monarchs take second as a team.

"We had a great day," TMP coach Jeremy Coulter said. "We couldn’t have asked for a better day and a great course set-up by Smoky Hill."

Applequist placed sixth with a 93 while Brummer was seventh with a 98 in the Monarchs’ last tournament before the regional tournament.

"They’ve been the most consistent," Coulter said. "Allison, I’m really proud of. She’s kind of had an up-and-down year and she peaked at the right time at her home tournament, shooting her best round of the season, as well as Ella Brummer shooting her best round of the season. I believe that’s the first time Ella broke 100.

"I’d rather peak at the end of the season than the beginning of the season."

Plainville standout Corbyn Marquess won the individual title with a 80, while Wamego took the team title by 32 strokes over TMP with a 379.

Hays High junior varsity golfer Lily Garrison earned a top 10-finish, taking eighth with a 99.

Other TMP scores were Madelyn Rozean’s 103, MaKayla’s Romme’s 117, Amelia Herrman’s 119 and Ashley Hipp’s 121.

For the 3-2-1A regional tournament, TMP will play at Meadow Lake Golf Course in Colby next Monday.

"Goal is to make it to state as a team, have a couple girls finishing in the top 10 and then head onto state and compete there," Coulter said.