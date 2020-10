The Ottawa High School volleyball team is on a run as the season heads to the finish line.

The Cyclones have won three of their past four matches after sweeping Baldwin Monday in the OHS gym. Ottawa defeated the Bulldogs, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13.

Ottawa was coming off a 2-1 performance Saturday in home matches, which included a win over No. 6 Louisburg.

The Cyclones play Tuesday at home against Tonganoxie.