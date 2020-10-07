GREAT BEND — The Hays High girls golf team dominated the Great Bend Invitational and wrapped up the Western Athletic Conference title on Tuesday at Stoneridge Country Club.

The Indians took the top four individual spots to win the tournament by 25 strokes over Great Bend.

Hays High’s Taleia McCrae took first place with an 85. Sophia Garrison and Katie Dinkel each shot an 86 to finish second and third for the Indians, and Abbie Norris was fourth with an 87.

McCrae is the Western Athletic Conference player of the year and was joined on the All-WAC team by Garrison and Dinkel. Norris and Sierra were honorable mention. HHS coach Mark Watts is the WAC coach of the year.

The Indians have captured six tournament titles on the season. Hays High will play at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wichita on Monday for the 5A regional tournament.

"It's been a great season so far," Watts said. "We were able to get all our WAC tournaments in during this time of COVID. Taleia had a great season and her being WAC player of the Year is well deserved. Having Sophia and Katie on first team show how good their season has been. Abbie Norris had a great round today and she's getting better every week.

"It was great to have our top four players all shoot what they did today. Looking forward to regional this coming Monday in Wichita."

Great Bend Invitational

Team scores

Hays High 344, Great Bend 371, Dodge City 376, Garden City 384, Liberal 482.

Top 10 medalists

1. McCrae, Hays, 85; 2. Garrison, Hays, 86; 3. Dinkel, Hays, 86; 4. Norris, Hays, 87; 5. Harbaugh, Great Bend, 89; 6. Warren, Garden City, 89; 7. Bockelman, Dodge City, 90; 8. Fry, Dodge City, 93; 9. Kaiser, Great Bend, 93; 10. Miessler, Great Bend, 93.

Other HHS scores

Wente 101, Smith 102.

Western Athletic Conference

Team results

1. Hays; 2. Dodge City; 3. Garden City; 4. Great Bend; 5. Liberal

All-WAC Individual

1. Taleia McCrae, Hays; 2. Sophia Garrison, Hays; 3. Ryan Warren, Garden City; 4. Katie Dinkel, Hays; 5. Ashlynn Harbaugh, Great Bend; 6. Tiley Fry, Dodge City.

Honorable mention

Abbie Norris, Hays; Ashlyn Armstrong, Dodge City; Sierra Smith, Hays; Allyson Kaiser, Great Bend; 5. Lauren Gleason, Dodge City; 6. Reanna Konrade, Dodge City.

Player of the year: Taleia McCrae, Hays.