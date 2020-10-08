Coming off a bye week, the unbeaten Hays High football team will return to action against Dodge City for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Field Stadium.

The Indians didn’t play last week after being unable to find an opponent after Abilene canceled the game because of COVID-19 concerns in its district.

Hays High (4-0) can wrap up the Western Athletic Conference title outright after already clinching a share of the title.

Dodge City enters with a 2-3 record. The Red Demons are coming off a 35-14 win over Great Bend.

Jordan Dale has rushed for 513 yards and seven touchdowns and passed for 245 yards for the Indians, while Roy Moroni has 311 yards on the ground, and Dylan Dreiling has rushed for 224 yards in three games for the Indians.

Defensive end Gaven Haselhorst and linebacker Gavin Meyers each have 40 tackles. Haselhorst has four sacks and 12 tackles for loss, while Meyers has three sacks and six tackles for loss.

Dodge City quarterback Tucker Smith has passed for 443 yards.

TMP-Marian looks for fifth-straight win

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team will look to move to 3-0 in district play when it plays Kismet-Southwestern Heights on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.

TMP is coming off a thrilling 28-21 win at Ellis. Jace Wentling picked off a pass and raced 85 yards for the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left.

TMP quarterback Kade Harris rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown against Ellis, while Lance Lang ran for 83 yards and one TD. Wentling had three catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Southwestern Heights will enter with a 1-4 record.