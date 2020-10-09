Hayden defeated Shawnee Heights in the Wildcats’ volleyball triangular that was otherwise dominated by state power Aquinas on Thursday.

The back-and-forth match finally went Hayden’s way when the Wildcats pulled out a wild 26-24 third set. Hayden won a similar seesaw first set 27-25. The T-Birds claimed the second set 25-15.

"It’s great when it’s close the whole way and each team takes their turn being up by a couple of points," said Hayden coach Josh Schmitz, whose Wildcats improved to 8-18 with the win over the T-Birds. "That’s what makes us better, when we win the close ones.

"This was a really important one for us to win, particularly because we have a couple of our seniors who are banged up and unable to play right now. Shawnee Heights is a great team. We took them to three sets earlier in the year but lost. So it feels great to get this win."

Aquinas, the top-rated team in Class 5A, swept the event without permitting more than 15 points in a set. The defending 5A champs swept Hayden, the defending 4A champs, 25-14, 25-13 in the early match. The Wildcats kept the second set tight initially, until an 8-2 run broke a 7-7 tie.

"They are a great team. But it doesn’t matter who we play, we’re going to prepare our hearts out," Schmitz said. "I think that’s a team that doesn’t expect (its opponent) to score more than 10 points in a set. We gave them a lot of the points that they got. If we play like we’re capable of, it’s a lot closer."

The Saints trailed Shawnee Heights 6-4 in the second set – their greatest deficit of the evening. Aquinas didn’t appreciate being in that position. They went on a 21-2 run to close out the T-Birds 25-8 after winning the first set 25-15.

The T-Birds put it all together in the middle set against Hayden, but losing the other two sets in heartbreaking fashion was disappointing, Shawnee Heights coach Sami McHenry said.

"We fought hard, but we were a little timid about trying to go get the win," McHenry said. "We had some plays that just didn’t go our way.

"The first game against Aquinas, I thought we fought hard and gave them a little bit of a battle, even though the score doesn’t always show that. They big, they’re athletic, and in that second set we just weren’t there to compete with them."

Aquinas was led by returning all-stater Caroline Bien, the 14th-ranked player in the nation according to PrepVolleyball.com. Bien is committed to play at KU next season.

"She’s a heck of an athlete," Schmitz said. "She played really well. It was good for our girls to see a girl of that caliber."

Aquinas improved to 18-2 on the campaign.

"We’ve mainly played our EKL schools, so it’s good for us to get out and see some different people," Saints coach Sarah Ikenberry said. "We played OK. We really need to clean up our errors if we’re going to go where we want to go."

HAYDEN TRIANGULAR RESULTS

Aquinas def. Hayden 25-14, 25-13; Aquinas def. Shawnee Heights 25-15, 25-8; Hayden def. Shawnee Heights 27-25, 15-25, 26-24.