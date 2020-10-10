Saturday

Oct 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM


PREP FOOTBALL


Andover 35, Valley Center 27


Andover Central 27, Salina Central 7


Arkansas City 22, Goddard-Eisenhower 14


Attica/Argonia 26, Moundridge 6


Augusta 41, Winfield 35


Axtell 70, Cair Paravel 20


BV North 34, BV Northwest 27


Belle Plaine 46, Chaparral 0


Bucklin 52, Minneola 38


Burden Central 60, Flinthills 14


Burlingame 42, Valley Falls 26


Burlington 52, Girard 34


Caney Valley 50, Parsons 34


Canton-Galva 50, Herington 0


Central Plains 28, Sylvan-Lucas 26


Centralia 36, Beloit 6


Cheney 31, Holcomb 28


Cherryvale 42, Baxter Springs 8


Cheylin 52, Natoma 12


Cimarron 45, Lakin 12


Colby 55, Russell 0


Columbus 36, Galena 20


Conway Springs 55, Sublette 0


Crest 62, Chetopa 12


Cunningham 45, Weskan 16


DeSoto 63, Shawnee Heights 21


Derby 48, Wichita Campus 13


Elkhart 14, Stanton County 10


Ellis 60, Syracuse 14


Eudora 29, Ottawa 3


Eureka 29, Ottawa 3


Fort Scott 20, Chanute 14


Fowler 34, Deerfield 24


Fredonia 41, Erie 14


Frontenac 40, Anderson County 13


Garden Plain 14, Kingman 10


Gardner-Edgerton 50, SM North 0


Goessel 56, Fairfield 6


Halstead 48, Hesston 34


Hartford 54, Wakefield 24


Hays 29, Dodge City 6


Hillsboro 28, Marion 0


Hoisington 37, Ellsworth 7


Holton 60, Hiawatha 0


Hoxie 24, Hill City 0


Hugoton 22, Pratt 16


Humboldt 26, Jayhawk Linn 20


Hutchinson 42, Salina South 17


Hutchinson Trinity 40, Sterling 7


Inman 48, Ell-Saline 7


Jefferson North 38, Wabaunsee 20


Junction City 54, Topeka 20


Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 56, Garden City 0


La Crosse 72, Kinsley 26


Labette County 16, Coffeyville 13


Lakeside 82, Pike Valley 50


Lansing 21, Pittsburg 20


Larned 56, Bluestem 6


Lawrence 39, St. Thomas Aquinas 27


Leavenworth 77, KC Turner 6


Lebo def. Centre, forfeit


Liberal 22, Great Bend 14


Lincoln 64, Solomon 18


Little River 56, Bennington 6


Lyndon 49, Central Heights 0


Macksville 50, St. John 0


Madison-Hamilton 60, Chase County 12


Maize 42, Maize South 38


Manhattan 32, Washburn Rural 31, OT


Marais des Cygnes Valley 56, Rural Vista 16


Marysville 30, Concordia 24


McPherson 18, Buhler 6


Mill Valley 34, Olathe West 14


Mission Valley 41, Oskaloosa 14


Nemaha Central 33, Baldwin 0


Nemaha Central 33, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 0


Ness City 30, Hodgeman County 6


Norwich 44, Hutchinson Central Christian 20


Oakley 50, Ellinwood 0


Olathe North 52, SM East 7


Olpe 35, Jackson Heights 0


Osborne 18, Thunder Ridge 12


Oswego def. Marmaton Valley, forfeit


Oxford 40, Udall 20


Paola 42, KC Piper 16


Peabody-Burns 38, Caldwell 18


Pembroke Hill, Mo. 21, Christ Preparatory 14


Perry-Lecompton 58, Osawatomie 6


Phillipsburg 20, Minneapolis 15


Pleasanton 40, Northern Heights 0


Rawlins County 42, Stockton 15


Republic County 40, St. Mary's 0


Riley County 61, Council Grove 6


Riverside 22, Atchison County 0


Riverton 28, Uniontown 8


Rock Creek 60, Jefferson West 12


Rock Hills 56, Southern Cloud 6


Rockhurst, Mo. 44, St. James Academy 29


Rose Hill 46, Mulvane 6


Rossville 69, Pleasant Ridge 6


SM Northwest 49, SM South 26


Sabetha 43, Royal Valley 14


Sacred Heart 20, Wichita Independent 12


Scott City 17, Smoky Valley 16


Sedan 52, Yates Center 22


Sedgwick 42, Remington 21


Silver Lake 49, McLouth 8


Smith Center 19, Plainville 7


Smithville, Mo. 35, Louisburg 7


South Barber 68, Otis-Bison 18


South Central 46, Dighton 0


South Gray 40, Spearville 12


St. Francis 46, Quinter 0


St. John's Beloit-Tipton 36, Onaga 12


Stafford 68, South Haven 60


TMP-Marian 48, Southwestern Hts. 6


Topeka Hayden 49, Santa Fe Trail 14


Topeka Seaman 59, Emporia 3


Topeka West 59, Highland Park 58


Triplains-Brewster 54, Wallace County 6


Ulysses 39, Wellington 19


Valley Heights 80, Troy 7


Victoria 50, Wilson 34


Washington County 68, Maranatha-Immaculata 20


Waverly 68, St. Paul 24


Wetmore 68, BV Randolph 32


Wichita Collegiate 31, Clearwater 19


Wichita County 60, Meade 14


Wichita Life Prep 30, Wichita Home School 28


Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita Heights 21


Wichita West 53, Wichita North 2


POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS


Abilene vs. Ulysses, ccd.


Bluestem vs. Douglass, ccd.


Burrton vs. Pawnee Heights, ccd.


Chapman vs. Clay Center, ppd. to Oct 12th.


Circle vs. Independence, ccd.


Greeley County vs. Weskan, ccd.


Hanover vs. Frankfort, ccd.


Horton vs. Centralia, ccd.


KC Harmon vs. KC Wyandotte, ccd.


KC Schlagle vs. Wamego, ccd.


KC Sumner vs. Atchison, ccd.


KC Washington vs. Basehor-Linwood, ccd.


Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ccd.


Nickerson vs. Larned, ccd.


Northeast-Arma vs. Uniontown, ccd.


Norton vs. Beloit, ccd.


Riverton vs. Southeast, ccd.


Rolla vs. Ashland, ccd.


Southeast Saline vs. Goodland, ccd.


Southern Coffey vs. Altoona-Midway, ccd.


Spring Hill vs. Tonganoxie, ccd.


West Elk vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter Co-op, ccd.


Wichita Bishop Carroll vs. Lawrence Free State, ccd.


Wichita Trinity vs. Andale, ccd.