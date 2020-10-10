A fast start in Friday night’s game at Kismet-Southwestern Heights has continued a fast start to the season for the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team.

The Monarchs jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 48-6 victory. TMP won its fifth straight after dropping its season opener for the program’s best start since the 1988 season, when the Monarchs won their first seven games.

Taking control of the game early was exactly what Monarch coach Jay Harris was hoping for from his squad.

"That’s what we talked about before the game," Harris said. "With their record, watching them, it was one of those (games) that we needed to get out on them, just not give them any thought they could be in the game with us."

A short punt, lost fumble and another short punt by Southwestern Heights (1-5) gave the Monarchs good field position. They capitalized on it, scoring three quick touchdowns. Quarterback Kade Harris scored from 5 yards out, then tossed a 16-yard TD pass to Jace Wentling. Lance Lang added a 25-yard scoring burst.

"It was important to get out on top early and just don’t look back," Coach Harris said. "It’s pretty important to let the defense set the tone."

Harris threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Wentling midway through the second quarter to make it 27-0. The Mustangs got their lone touchdown on a 20-yard run by Memo Flores to make it 27-6 at halftime.

Lang scored again in the third quarter, taking a shovel pass from Harris on a jet sweep and dashing 25 yards into the end zone. Harris then ran 4 yards for another score to make it 41-6 after three quarters. Lang got his third TD of the night after taking an option pitch from Harris and racing 34 yards down the right sideline for the score.

"Lang had a great game (Friday) night," Coach Harris said. "Different guys stepping up, doing things.

"Our line did an excellent job blocking," he added. "In the passing game they were letting Kade have time to throw the ball, did a great job blocking in the run game. Every aspect was working. Mixed some plays up and kept them guessing."

Having different players make things happen both on the ground and in the air is key to the Monarchs’ success.

"Being not one-dimensional and having multiple guys (as threats with the ball), that’s very important right now," Coach Harris said.

The program’s best start in 32 years has brought enthusiasm on and off the field.

"They’re very excited, confident in what we’re doing, brought excitement to the whole school," Coach Harris said.

TMP is home Friday against Cimarron (4-2) a 45-12 winner over Lakin.