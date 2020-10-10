The Victoria Knights rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to reel off 26 unanswered points and hand Wilson a 50-34 loss on Friday night in Victoria.

The Knights (6-0) were down 34-24 before Grant Schoenrock scored on a 1-yard plunge. He then returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown and scored again on an 18-yard run. Drayden Karlin helped put the game away with a 19-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

ELLIS 60, SYRACUSE 14 — At Syracuse, Mason Gottschalk ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns while Konnor Pfeifer had 100 yards on 11 carries as Ellis bounced back from last week’s tough loss to TMP-Marian. The Railers moved to 2-4 on the season.

ST. FRANCIS 46, QUINTER 0 — At Quinter, St. Francis ran for 281 yards on 27 carries to wrap up the win by halftime. Shadyron Blanka rushed for two touchdowns. Ben Buss had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown.

HOXIE 24, HILL CITY 0 — At Hoxie, the Indians picked up their fourth straight win behind a dominant defensive effort, holding the Ringnecks to 69 yards of offense.

Division I prospect Harlan Obioha had two sacks and three tackles for loss. Ashton Dowell passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

SMITH CENTER 19, PLAINVILLE 7 — At Plainville, the Redmen picked up their fifth straight win to move to 5-1.

SOUTH BARBER 68, OTIS-BISON 18 — At Kiowa, the Cougars fell to 1-6 on the season.

PHILLIPSBURG 20, MINNEAPOLIS 15 — At Phillipsburg, the Panthers moved to 3-3 on the season.

RAWLINS COUNTY 42, STOCKTON 15 — At Stockton, the Tigers dropped to 0-6 on the season.

NESS CITY 30, HODGEMAN COUNTY 6 — At Ness City, Edwin Rodriguez rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown while Jose Guzman threw for three TDs, including two to Danny Guzman.

LA CROSSE 72, Kinsley 26 — At La Crosse, the Leopards cruised past Kinsley to move to 3-2 on the season.

OAKLEY 50, ELLINWOOD 0 — At Oakley, the Plainsmen continued a breakthrough season, improving to 4-2 on the year.

LAKESIDE 82, PIKE VALLEY 52 — At Downs, the Knights rolled past Pike Valley to move to 4-2 on the season.

OSBORNE 18, THUNDER RIDGE 12 — At Osborne, the defending Eight-Man Division II champion Bulldogs pulled out a close one to move to 3-3 on the season.

TRIPLAINS-BREWSTER 54, WALLACE COUNTY 6 — At Sharon Springs, Cayde Welsh rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns to help fuel a lopsided win for Triplains-Brewster.

COLBY 55, RUSSELL 0 — At Colby, the Eagles cruised past the Broncos to move to 5-1 on the season. Hagan Booi rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns while Zane Betz had 107 yards on 10 carries. Ryan Meyers threw for three touchdowns.

CENTRAL PLAINS 28, SYLVAN-LUCAS 26 — At Sylvan Grove, the Mustangs dropped to 4-2 on the season after dropping a heartbreaker.

CHEYLIN 52, NATOMA 12 — At Natoma, Cheylin moved to 5-0 in the six-man ranks behind another huge game from Colton McCarty.

McCarty rushed for 298 yards on 22 carries with six touchdowns.

CUNNINGHAM 45, WESKAN 16 — Weskan dropped to 1-4 on the season.