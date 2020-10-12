WICHITA — The Hays High girls golf team is headed to the state tournament for the 15th consecutive year.

The Indians punched their ticket to state again with a second-place showing in Monday’s Class 5A regional at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wichita.

Hays High carded a team score of 365 to finish runner-up behind Wichita Kapaun, which won the team title with a 344.

The Indians were led by Katie Dinkel, who fired an 87 to finish in eighth place. Taleia McCrae was 12th with a 91, Sophia Garrison was 14th with a 93, Sierra Smith was 15th with a 94 and Abbie Norris was 18th with a 95.

The Class 5A state tournament will be played at Salina Municipal Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday.

Only three teams instead of four from each regional made state this year because of COVD-19 guidelines set by the Kansas State High School Athletic Association. Five golfers from each team played in the regional instead of the usual six.

Maize South was third as a team with a 369, edging Wichita Bishop Carroll by a stroke to qualify for state.

Kapaun’s Alexa Garrett was the individual champ with a 79. Maize South’s Britney Wessley and Kapaun’s Abby Wolff tied for second place with 82s.

Team scores

Kapaun 344, Hays 365, Maize 369, Caroll 370, Maize South 394, Goddard-Eisenhower 395, Valley Center 418, Arkansas City 432, Great Bend 433, Goddard 461.

Top 10

1. Garrett, Kapaun, 79; T2. Wessley, Maize South, 82; T2. Wolff, Kapaun, 82; 4. Blasdell, Maize, 84; T5. Ridder, Maize, 86; T5. Navarro, Kapaun, 86; 8. Dinkel, Hays, 87; 9. Newman, Valley Center, 88; 10. Schaffer, Goddard Eisenhower, 89.

Other Hays High scores

12. McCrae, 91; 14. Garrison, 93; 15. Smith, 94; 18. Norris, 85.