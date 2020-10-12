The Hays High girls cross country team took fourth in the Salina Central Invitational on Saturday, placing four runners in the top 20.

The HHS girls were led by medalists Amelia Yeager (11th, 20:20), Arely Maldonado (14th, 20:38) and Brenlynn Albers (17th, 20:50).

"We ran very well, overall," HHS coach Jerold Harris said. "Our ladies placed 4th behind a very talented 6A Dodge City team, the number 2 team in 5A in Maize South and 6A powerhouse Shawnee Mission North.

"Our guys were without some of our top runners today, but still battled to place 9th of 10."

Freshman Ty Demsey paced the Hays High boys with a 36th-place finish in 18:29.

Maize South won both the boys and girls team titles.

The Indians will compete in the Western Athletic Conference meet on Thursday in Liberal.