Local Calendar (Header)
Tuesday
TMP-Marian
Boys soccer at St. Mary’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Hays High
Cross country at WAC meet at Liberal, 4 p.m.
TMP-Marian
Cross County at Lakeside Invitational, 4 p.m.
Volleyball at MCL tournament pool play at Al Billinger Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.
Friday
Hays High
Football at Maize South, 7 p.m.
TMP-Marian
Football vs. Cimarron at Lewis Field Stadium, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Hays High
Boys soccer vs. Classical School of Wichita at HHS, 4 p.m.
Volleyball at WAC tournament at Great Bend
TV ( HEADER)
Tuesday
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
MLB BASEBALL
TBD
TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego
TBD
FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
CROSS COUNTRY (HEADER)
SALINA INVITATIONAL
At Bill Burke Park
BOYS
Team scores
Maize South 58, Shawnee Mission North 80, Goddard Eisenhower 85, Dodge City 88, Wichita Trinity 115, Clay Center 162, Salina Central 186, Junction City 187, Hays 236, Salina South 245.
Top 10 individuals
1. Maxville, SMN, 16:16.04; 2. Decker, MS, 16:27.93; 3. Schaeffer, MS, 16:29.19; 4. Atkins, JC, 16:39.03; 5. Griffith, SC, 16:53.22; 6. Clark, SM, 16:53.36; 7. Landeros, DC, 17:03.33; 8. Fawson, GE, 17:05.21; 9. Marquez, DC, 17:05.49; 10. Smith, CC, 17:14.03.
Hays High results
36. Dempsey, Hays, 18:29.13; 44. Dewald, Hays, 18:50.19; 45. Viegra, Hays, 18:53.85; 50. Lang, Hays, 19:08.10; 61. Chance, Hays, 20:07.95; 65. Zarate, Hays, 20:56.32.
GIRLS
Team scores
Maize South 25, Dodge City 74, Shawnee Mission North 78, Hays 91, Salina South 123, Goddard Eisenhower 136, Junction City 179, Wichita Trinity 229.
Top 10 individuals
1. Rios, MS, 18:47.09; 2. Kelly, MS, 19:30.90; 3. Sargent, MS, 19:33.76; 4. Tyrell, SMN, 19:38.24; 5. Larson, DC, 19:53.15; 6. Pavlik, GE, 20:09.33; 7. Pauly, MS, 20:13.22; 8. Allen, SS, 20:15.44; 9. Murphy, SMN, 20:16.92; 10. Rodriguez, DC, 20:19.17.
Hays High results
11. Jaeger, Hays 20:20.13; 14. Maldonado, Hays, 20:38.58; 17. Albers, Hays, 20:50.94; 22. Watson, 12:12.94; 27. Zimmerman, Hays, 21:12.94; 32. Kinderknecht, Hays, 22:09.34; 33. Cisneros, Hays, 22:10.52.
TENNIS (HEADER)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
KSHSAA REGIONALS
CLASS 5A
MAIZE REGIONAL
Team scores
McPherson 11, Salina South 10, Salina Central 9, Hays 2, Maize 2, Newton 1, Valley Center 1.
Singles
Championship—Sanborn, SC, def. Huerta, MP, 6-3, 6-3.
Third place—Daily, SS def. Brucker, SS, 6-3, 6-0.
Semifinals—Huerta, MP, def. Daily, SS, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Sanborn, SC, def. Brucker, SS, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Championship—Armbrust-Nunemaker, SS, def. Allen-Schneider, MP, 7-5, 6-2.
Third place—Geihsler-Montoya, SC, def. Dobson-Berger, MP, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Semifinals—Armbrust-Nunemaker, SS, def. Geihsler-Montoya, SC, 6-1, 6-2. Allen-Schneider, MP, def. Dobson-Berger, MP, 6-3, 6-4.
CLASS 3-2-1A
LINDSBORG REGIONAL
Team scores
KC Christian 9, Sacred Heart 9, Smoky Valley 6, Shawnee Maranatha 4, Hillsboro 2, Perry-Lecompton 2, Sterling 2, Wabaunsee 1, Bennington 1.
Singles
Championship—Perrin, SH, def. Knoflicek, KCC, 6-1, 6-1.
Third place—Favero, SM, def. Spencer, SV, 6-3, 6-2.
Semifinals—Perrin, SH, def. Spencer, SV, 6-1, 6-0. Knoflicek, KCC, def. Favero, SM, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Championship—Bartels-Sand, KCC, def. Matteucci-Weiss, SH, 6-4, 6-3.
Third place—Elliott-Rauchholz, SV, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, Hi, 6-1, 6-0.
Semifinals—Matteucci-Weiss, SH, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, HI, 6-1, 6-0. Bartels-Sand, KCC, def. Elliott-Rauchholz, 6-0, 7-5.
PHILLIPSBURG REGIONAL
Team scores
Ellsworth 8, Central Plains 7, Phillipsburg 5, Victoria 5, Marysville 3, Beloit 2, Trego 2, Ellinwood 1, Hoisington 1, Norton 1, Osborne 1.
Singles
Championship—Kuhn, Vic, def. Roth, Ph, 6-2, 6-1.
Third place—Kramer, Mary, def. Brungardt, Tr, 6-3, 6-2.
Semifinals—Roth, Ph, def. Kramer, Mary, 6-2, 6-3. Kuhn, Vic, def. Brungardt, Tr, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Championship—Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Cunningham-Soukup, Ells, 6-3, 6-2.
Third place—Haase-Windholz, Ells, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.
Semifinals—Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 6-2, 6-1. Cunningham-Soukup, Ells, def. Haase-Windholz, Ells, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.