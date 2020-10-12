Local Calendar (Header)

Tuesday

TMP-Marian

Boys soccer at St. Mary’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Hays High

Cross country at WAC meet at Liberal, 4 p.m.

TMP-Marian

Cross County at Lakeside Invitational, 4 p.m.

Volleyball at MCL tournament pool play at Al Billinger Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.

Friday

Hays High

Football at Maize South, 7 p.m.

TMP-Marian

Football vs. Cimarron at Lewis Field Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Hays High

Boys soccer vs. Classical School of Wichita at HHS, 4 p.m.

Volleyball at WAC tournament at Great Bend

TV ( HEADER)

Tuesday

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

MLB BASEBALL

TBD

TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego

TBD

FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

CROSS COUNTRY (HEADER)

SALINA INVITATIONAL

At Bill Burke Park

BOYS

Team scores

Maize South 58, Shawnee Mission North 80, Goddard Eisenhower 85, Dodge City 88, Wichita Trinity 115, Clay Center 162, Salina Central 186, Junction City 187, Hays 236, Salina South 245.

Top 10 individuals

1. Maxville, SMN, 16:16.04; 2. Decker, MS, 16:27.93; 3. Schaeffer, MS, 16:29.19; 4. Atkins, JC, 16:39.03; 5. Griffith, SC, 16:53.22; 6. Clark, SM, 16:53.36; 7. Landeros, DC, 17:03.33; 8. Fawson, GE, 17:05.21; 9. Marquez, DC, 17:05.49; 10. Smith, CC, 17:14.03.

Hays High results

36. Dempsey, Hays, 18:29.13; 44. Dewald, Hays, 18:50.19; 45. Viegra, Hays, 18:53.85; 50. Lang, Hays, 19:08.10; 61. Chance, Hays, 20:07.95; 65. Zarate, Hays, 20:56.32.

GIRLS

Team scores

Maize South 25, Dodge City 74, Shawnee Mission North 78, Hays 91, Salina South 123, Goddard Eisenhower 136, Junction City 179, Wichita Trinity 229.

Top 10 individuals

1. Rios, MS, 18:47.09; 2. Kelly, MS, 19:30.90; 3. Sargent, MS, 19:33.76; 4. Tyrell, SMN, 19:38.24; 5. Larson, DC, 19:53.15; 6. Pavlik, GE, 20:09.33; 7. Pauly, MS, 20:13.22; 8. Allen, SS, 20:15.44; 9. Murphy, SMN, 20:16.92; 10. Rodriguez, DC, 20:19.17.

Hays High results

11. Jaeger, Hays 20:20.13; 14. Maldonado, Hays, 20:38.58; 17. Albers, Hays, 20:50.94; 22. Watson, 12:12.94; 27. Zimmerman, Hays, 21:12.94; 32. Kinderknecht, Hays, 22:09.34; 33. Cisneros, Hays, 22:10.52.

TENNIS (HEADER)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

KSHSAA REGIONALS

CLASS 5A

MAIZE REGIONAL

Team scores

McPherson 11, Salina South 10, Salina Central 9, Hays 2, Maize 2, Newton 1, Valley Center 1.

Singles

Championship—Sanborn, SC, def. Huerta, MP, 6-3, 6-3.

Third place—Daily, SS def. Brucker, SS, 6-3, 6-0.

Semifinals—Huerta, MP, def. Daily, SS, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Sanborn, SC, def. Brucker, SS, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

Championship—Armbrust-Nunemaker, SS, def. Allen-Schneider, MP, 7-5, 6-2.

Third place—Geihsler-Montoya, SC, def. Dobson-Berger, MP, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Semifinals—Armbrust-Nunemaker, SS, def. Geihsler-Montoya, SC, 6-1, 6-2. Allen-Schneider, MP, def. Dobson-Berger, MP, 6-3, 6-4.

CLASS 3-2-1A

LINDSBORG REGIONAL

Team scores

KC Christian 9, Sacred Heart 9, Smoky Valley 6, Shawnee Maranatha 4, Hillsboro 2, Perry-Lecompton 2, Sterling 2, Wabaunsee 1, Bennington 1.

Singles

Championship—Perrin, SH, def. Knoflicek, KCC, 6-1, 6-1.

Third place—Favero, SM, def. Spencer, SV, 6-3, 6-2.

Semifinals—Perrin, SH, def. Spencer, SV, 6-1, 6-0. Knoflicek, KCC, def. Favero, SM, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Championship—Bartels-Sand, KCC, def. Matteucci-Weiss, SH, 6-4, 6-3.

Third place—Elliott-Rauchholz, SV, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, Hi, 6-1, 6-0.

Semifinals—Matteucci-Weiss, SH, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, HI, 6-1, 6-0. Bartels-Sand, KCC, def. Elliott-Rauchholz, 6-0, 7-5.

PHILLIPSBURG REGIONAL

Team scores

Ellsworth 8, Central Plains 7, Phillipsburg 5, Victoria 5, Marysville 3, Beloit 2, Trego 2, Ellinwood 1, Hoisington 1, Norton 1, Osborne 1.

Singles

Championship—Kuhn, Vic, def. Roth, Ph, 6-2, 6-1.

Third place—Kramer, Mary, def. Brungardt, Tr, 6-3, 6-2.

Semifinals—Roth, Ph, def. Kramer, Mary, 6-2, 6-3. Kuhn, Vic, def. Brungardt, Tr, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

Championship—Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Cunningham-Soukup, Ells, 6-3, 6-2.

Third place—Haase-Windholz, Ells, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Semifinals—Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 6-2, 6-1. Cunningham-Soukup, Ells, def. Haase-Windholz, Ells, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.