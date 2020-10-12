Monday

Oct 12, 2020 at 1:32 PM


Tuesday


TMP-Marian


Boys soccer at St. Mary’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.


Thursday


Hays High


Cross country at WAC meet at Liberal, 4 p.m.


TMP-Marian


Cross County at Lakeside Invitational, 4 p.m.


Volleyball at MCL tournament pool play at Al Billinger Fieldhouse, 3 p.m.


Friday


Hays High


Football at Maize South, 7 p.m.


TMP-Marian


Football vs. Cimarron at Lewis Field Stadium, 7 p.m.


Saturday


Hays High


Boys soccer vs. Classical School of Wichita at HHS, 4 p.m.


Volleyball at WAC tournament at Great Bend


Tuesday


COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)


6 p.m.


ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson


MLB BASEBALL


TBD


TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego


TBD


FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas


NFL FOOTBALL


6 p.m.


CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee


SOCCER (MEN'S)


1:30 p.m.


ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany


TENNIS


5 a.m.


TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds


6 a.m. (Wednesday)


TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds


SALINA INVITATIONAL


At Bill Burke Park


BOYS


Team scores


Maize South 58, Shawnee Mission North 80, Goddard Eisenhower 85, Dodge City 88, Wichita Trinity 115, Clay Center 162, Salina Central 186, Junction City 187, Hays 236, Salina South 245.


Top 10 individuals


1. Maxville, SMN, 16:16.04; 2. Decker, MS, 16:27.93; 3. Schaeffer, MS, 16:29.19; 4. Atkins, JC, 16:39.03; 5. Griffith, SC, 16:53.22; 6. Clark, SM, 16:53.36; 7. Landeros, DC, 17:03.33; 8. Fawson, GE, 17:05.21; 9. Marquez, DC, 17:05.49; 10. Smith, CC, 17:14.03.


Hays High results


36. Dempsey, Hays, 18:29.13; 44. Dewald, Hays, 18:50.19; 45. Viegra, Hays, 18:53.85; 50. Lang, Hays, 19:08.10; 61. Chance, Hays, 20:07.95; 65. Zarate, Hays, 20:56.32.


GIRLS


Team scores


Maize South 25, Dodge City 74, Shawnee Mission North 78, Hays 91, Salina South 123, Goddard Eisenhower 136, Junction City 179, Wichita Trinity 229.


Top 10 individuals


1. Rios, MS, 18:47.09; 2. Kelly, MS, 19:30.90; 3. Sargent, MS, 19:33.76; 4. Tyrell, SMN, 19:38.24; 5. Larson, DC, 19:53.15; 6. Pavlik, GE, 20:09.33; 7. Pauly, MS, 20:13.22; 8. Allen, SS, 20:15.44; 9. Murphy, SMN, 20:16.92; 10. Rodriguez, DC, 20:19.17.


Hays High results


11. Jaeger, Hays 20:20.13; 14. Maldonado, Hays, 20:38.58; 17. Albers, Hays, 20:50.94; 22. Watson, 12:12.94; 27. Zimmerman, Hays, 21:12.94; 32. Kinderknecht, Hays, 22:09.34; 33. Cisneros, Hays, 22:10.52.


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS


KSHSAA REGIONALS


CLASS 5A


MAIZE REGIONAL


Team scores


McPherson 11, Salina South 10, Salina Central 9, Hays 2, Maize 2, Newton 1, Valley Center 1.


Singles


Championship—Sanborn, SC, def. Huerta, MP, 6-3, 6-3.


Third place—Daily, SS def. Brucker, SS, 6-3, 6-0.


Semifinals—Huerta, MP, def. Daily, SS, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Sanborn, SC, def. Brucker, SS, 6-3, 6-1.


Doubles


Championship—Armbrust-Nunemaker, SS, def. Allen-Schneider, MP, 7-5, 6-2.


Third place—Geihsler-Montoya, SC, def. Dobson-Berger, MP, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.


Semifinals—Armbrust-Nunemaker, SS, def. Geihsler-Montoya, SC, 6-1, 6-2. Allen-Schneider, MP, def. Dobson-Berger, MP, 6-3, 6-4.


CLASS 3-2-1A


LINDSBORG REGIONAL


Team scores


KC Christian 9, Sacred Heart 9, Smoky Valley 6, Shawnee Maranatha 4, Hillsboro 2, Perry-Lecompton 2, Sterling 2, Wabaunsee 1, Bennington 1.


Singles


Championship—Perrin, SH, def. Knoflicek, KCC, 6-1, 6-1.


Third place—Favero, SM, def. Spencer, SV, 6-3, 6-2.


Semifinals—Perrin, SH, def. Spencer, SV, 6-1, 6-0. Knoflicek, KCC, def. Favero, SM, 6-0, 6-0.


Doubles


Championship—Bartels-Sand, KCC, def. Matteucci-Weiss, SH, 6-4, 6-3.


Third place—Elliott-Rauchholz, SV, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, Hi, 6-1, 6-0.


Semifinals—Matteucci-Weiss, SH, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, HI, 6-1, 6-0. Bartels-Sand, KCC, def. Elliott-Rauchholz, 6-0, 7-5.


PHILLIPSBURG REGIONAL


Team scores


Ellsworth 8, Central Plains 7, Phillipsburg 5, Victoria 5, Marysville 3, Beloit 2, Trego 2, Ellinwood 1, Hoisington 1, Norton 1, Osborne 1.


Singles


Championship—Kuhn, Vic, def. Roth, Ph, 6-2, 6-1.


Third place—Kramer, Mary, def. Brungardt, Tr, 6-3, 6-2.


Semifinals—Roth, Ph, def. Kramer, Mary, 6-2, 6-3. Kuhn, Vic, def. Brungardt, Tr, 6-2, 6-1.


Doubles


Championship—Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Cunningham-Soukup, Ells, 6-3, 6-2.


Third place—Haase-Windholz, Ells, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.


Semifinals—Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 6-2, 6-1. Cunningham-Soukup, Ells, def. Haase-Windholz, Ells, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.