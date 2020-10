The Thomas More Prep-Marian volleyball team went 2-1 in the Manhattan tournament on Saturday.

The Monarchs moved to 23-6 on the season.

TMP swept Topeka High, 25-9, 25-19 and Shawnee Heights, 25-50, 27-25. The Monarchs fell to Manhattan, 15-25, 16-25.

TMP will play at home on Thursday in the first round of the Mid-Continent League tournament.