Fort Hays State Softball will hold its Black and Gold fall intrasquad scrimmages in a Best of 5 format this week at Tiger Stadium in Hays. The action begins on Tuesday, October 13. The team will begin warmup at the earliest time listed each day below.

Fans in attendance will be required to adhere to all FHSU health and safety expectations, including but not limited to facial coverings when appropriate, social distancing, hygiene, self-monitoring and symptom checking. Please be courteous to others at the stadium by observing these expectations and refrain from interaction with players and coaches for the health and safety of all involved.

A reminder that pets are not allowed in the grandstand at Tiger Stadium.

2020 Black and Gold Fall Scrimmage Schedule

Game 1 - Tuesday, October 13 - Start time between 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Game 2 - Wednesday, October 14 - Start time between 3-3:30 p.m

Game 3 - Friday, October 16 - Start time between 2-2:30 p.m

Game 4 - Sunday, October 18 - Start time between 3-3:30 p.m. (If Necessary)

Game 5 - Monday, October 19 - Start time between 3:30-4 p.m. (If Necessary)

