INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced championship sites for 2022-23 through 2025-26. Emporia State, Missouri Southern, Missouri Western, Newman, and Pittsburg State were all MIAA member institutions selected as an NCAA Division II Regional Championship site or a National Championship site.

Emporia State was selected as the site of the 2024 and 2026 Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. The national championship meet will be held at Welch Stadium and Zola Witten track, which hosted national championships in 1995, 1996, and 2006. For more information from ESU athletics, click here.

Missouri Southern will host the Men's and Women's Cross Country Central Regional Championship from 2022 through 2025. In 2023, MSSU will be the site of the National Championship meet in both Men's and Women's Cross Country. The championships will be conducted at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course, which has previously hosted four national championships and numerous regional championships. For more information from MSSU athletics, click here.

Missouri Western was tabbed to host the 2023 and 2024 Women's Basketball Elite Eight. The Elite Eight will be played at Civic Arena in downtown St. Joseph, Missouri. It will be the fifth and sixth time the Elite Eight has been awarded to MWSU and Civic Arena; the first time since 2011. For more information from MWSU athletics, click here.

Newman will host the 2024 Wrestling Championships. The national championship will be held at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. For NU, it will be the first time it has been selected to hold an NCAA Championship as an Associate Member of the MIAA. For more information from NU athletics, click here.

Pittsburg State was selected to welcome the 2024 Indoor Track and Field Championships to its campus. The indoor national championship competition will take place in the Robert W. Plaster Center, which has hosted three NCAA Indoor National Championships since opening in the spring of 2015.

