The Hays High girls cross country team placed third Thursday at Liberal for the Western Athletic Conference meet while the HHS boys were fifth.

Hays High freshman Arely Maldonado took sixth in 16:05.07. The Indians also got top-15 finishes from Amelia Jaeger (12th, 16:22.64), Brenlynn Albers (14th, 16:31.77) and Jaycine Watson (15th, 16:36.94).

Landon Viegra led the HHS boys with an 18th-place finish in 18:03.59.