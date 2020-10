The Hays Middle School 8th-grade A-team captured the Middle School Western Athletic Conference title.

The Falcons beat top-seeded Horace Good Middle School (Garden City) 25-18, 25-21 in the championship match, finishing the season with a 19-2 record.

The 8th grade B team, 7th-grade A team and 7th-grade B team were league runner-ups.

Coaches for the Falcons were Donna Ward, Jaycee Dale, Dave Ward and Amber Hildebrand.