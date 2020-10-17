The MIAA Athletic Administrators Committee (AAC) met Thursday, October 15 to discuss and take action on a number of items.

The AAC finalized the Association’s Return To Competition Protocols for Winter Sports. The document was recommended to the group by the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force and awaits review and consideration by the CEO Council during the next two weeks. Along with the Task Force, the U.S. Council for Athletes Health, a partner of the MIAA, has advised the conference regarding the upcoming winter season.

Another item approved by the AAC was to finalize a Thursday and Saturday format for the 2020-2021 MIAA basketball schedule. The schedule format is designed to assist teams in meeting COVID-19 testing protocols this year. With limited exceptions for finals and facility conflicts, all weeks for the 22-game MIAA basketball schedule will follow a Thursday and Saturday format.

The AAC also took action to set the start dates of MIAA spring competition schedules for volleyball and women’s soccer. Volleyball will begin MIAA play during the week of February 22, while women’s soccer will begin during the week of March 29. The schedule and other season details for both sports will be announced at a later date.

Tigers open practice

The Fort Hays State men’s and women’s basketball teams opened practice on Thursday. Check Tuesday’s HDN print edition for a season preview on the teams.

HDN staff contributed to this report.