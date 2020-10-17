NEWTON — The Heart of the Plains League cross country meet was dominated by a Reno County runner in the girls and boys race.

Pretty Prairie’s Abigail White won the girls race with a time of 19:52. Second-place finisher Kayla Peters of Elyria Christian was second at 21:37, and South Barber’s Porsha Binning rounded out the top three at 22:24.

Pretty Prairie placed three runners in the top five as Danae McLeland placed fourth at 23:03.0 and Sadie Nisly finished fifth at 23:03.6.

Jaeli Deel (24:20) and Sophia England (24:40) placed 10th and 11th, while Cara Shultz finished 17th to round out the Pretty Prairie lineup.

Fairfield’s Marisol Martinez was the only Falcon to run, placing 21st with a time of 29:50.

The Pretty Prairie girls won league with 12 points. Pratt-Skyline (33) and Little River (43) rounded out the top three.

In the boys race, Central Christian’s Collin Oswalt became a four-time league champion with a dominating performance.

Oswalt won the race by over two minutes with an impressive time of 15:52. Second-place finisher Christian Darrah of Canton-Galva finished at 17:58, while Pratt-Skyline’s Jackson Wallace was third at 18:07.

Central Christian’s Blake Yoder placed seventh at 18:36, while Zane Ferguson (18th, 20:29) and Jordan Yoder (26th, 22:07) rounded out the Central Christian lineup.

The Pretty Prairie boys also had an impressive showing at league. James White III finished fourth at 18:09, while John Schwartz joined him in the top 10 in eighth place at 19:02.

Noah Perry was Pretty Prairie’s next highest finisher in 23rd place at 21:23. Dustin Saft was not too far behind in 25th at 21:39.

Kai Smith (22:14) and Tristan England (22:15) placed 28th and 29th to round out the Pretty Prairie lineup.

Fairfield had three runners compete at the league meet.

Andrew Kennedy led the Falcons with a 24th-place finish at 21:37, while Mason Kalmar (33rd, 23:00), and Harris Siller (37th, 27:45) rounded out the lineup.

Central Christian won the league meet with 23 points, while Pretty Prairie was a close second at 27.

Central Christian, Pretty Prairie, and Fairfield are all in action on Oct. 24 at the Hutchinson-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park for regionals. The girls race is scheduled for noon, while the boys will begin at 12:35 p.m.