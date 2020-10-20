Taleia McCrae and Katie Dinkel medaled at the Class 5A state golf tournament, leading Hays High to a fourth-place team finish at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

McCrae placed placed 18th with a two-round score of 166, and Dinkel was 19th with a 169.

The Indians compiled a team score of 701, moving up from fifth after Monday’s round to fourth after the final round Tuesday.

"I’m definitely proud of us as a team for getting fourth," McCrae said. "I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot this season and to get fourth at state is definitely a big accomplishment for us."

McCrae, a junior, shot an 81 on Monday and had an 84 on Tuesday.

"My first day, for sure, was definitely my better day out of the both," McCrae said. "I had a lot of three putts, which I could have eliminated some strokes there. But overall I’m pleased with my score for both days."

Dinkel, a sophomore, shot an 86 on Monday and an 83 on Tuesday.

"My second day was definitely better than the first," Dinkel said. "My short game got a lot better and I was more confident. Overall, it was a pretty good experience I’m really excited that we were able to stay for two days instead of just one. That’s really nice because if you do worse the first day, you can come back and bring it back up. We were in fifth the first day and we got to fourth."

Sophia Garrison was 24th with a 174 in her final meet for the Indians, while Sierra Smith finished with a 195 and Abigail Norris had a 205.

"We have a lot of good players on our team that can bring that score up," Dinkel said. "We’re all pretty good on the team, we don’t have one bad player. We’re all really equal."

After carding a 354 on Monday, the Indians saw a seven-stroke improvement, which was the most by any team.

"Very proud of these girls," Hays High coach Mark Watts said.

Kapaun was the team champion with a 665. Mill Valley (672) took second followed by Aquinas (696). Andover took fifth with a 703, two shots back of Hays.

Mill Valley’s Libby Green was individual champion with a 143, edging St. James Academy’s Elizabeth Grant and Pittsburg’s Samantha Maceli by two strokes.

The Salina Journal’s Dylan Sherwood contributed to this report.

Top 20

1. Green, Mill Valley, 69-74—143; 2. Grant, St. James, 73-72—145; T2. Maceli, Pittsburg, 70-75—145; 4. King, Aquinas, 72-78—150: T4. Nguyen, Andover, 77-73—150; 6. Lee, Andover Central, 79-73—152; 7. Chan, Andover, 78-75—153; 8. Newman, Valley Center, 76-77—153; 9. Garrett, Kapaun, 74-80—154; T9. Ridder, Maize, 81-73—154; 11. Wessley, Maize South, 78-77—155; 12. Navarro, Kapaun, 78-79—157; T12 Wolff, Kapaun, 81-76—157; 14. Norton, Salina South, 76-83—159; 14. Ronsick, Carroll, 76-83—159; 16. Currier, Blue Valley Southwest, 84-81—165; 17. Frees, Salina South, 81-84—165; 18. McCrae, Hays, 81-85—166; 19. Dinkel, Hays, 86-83—169; 20. Holloman, Pittsburg, 87-83—170.

Team scores

Kapaun 331-334—665, Mill Valley 331-341—672, Aquinas 337-359—696, Hays 354-347—701; Andover 350, 353—703; Pittsburg 355-359—714; Spring Hill 360-354—714; Maize 357-363—720; Salina South 365-372—737.

Other Hays High scores

Garrison 86-88—174; Smith 104-91—195; Norris 101-104—205.