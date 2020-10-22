The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team will look to clinch a Class 2A District 7 title on the road on Friday at Lakin.

The Monarchs are in the midst of a six-game winning streak. They moved to 4-0 in district play last week with a 16-12 win over Cimarron.

The Monarchs (6-1) can also guarantee a home first-round playoff game with a win over Lakin, which enters 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district play. Cimarron, also 3-1 in the district, will play host to Ellis on Friday.

Quarterback Kade Harris rushed for 86 yards and threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the win against Lakin while Jace Wentling caught both touchdown passes and had 89 yards receiving.

Hays High hosts Kapaun

The Hays High football team will look to strengthen its playoff seeding in Class 5A when they play host to Wichita Kapaun at 7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Field Stadium.

The Indians and Crusaders are currently tied for the fourth spot in the Class 5A west standings with 5-1 record. The playoffs start next week.

Hays High (5-1) is coming off a 21-20 loss to Maize South. The Indians were without three starters last week against Kapaun. Quarterback Jordan Dale, running back Dylan Dreiling and defensive back Bill Scott were in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols.

Kapaun received a win by forfeit over Liberal last week. The Crusaders rolled to a 56-0 win over Garden City in their last game two weeks ago.

Hays’ defense has allowed just 71 points in six games. Gavin Meyers leads the Indians with 60 tackles while Gaven Haselhorst has 55 tackles and a Western Athletic Conference-best six sacks and 20 tackles for loss.