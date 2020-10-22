A strong season for the WaKeeney-Trego volleyball team has been cut short by COVID-19.

Trego won’t compete in sub-state because of coronavirus concerns and a quarantine, the Golden Eagles announced on their Twitter account Wednesday.

Trego (23-7) was positioned to be the No. 3 seed and host the sub-state. The tournament will now be held at Hill City on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles also saw last season’s bid for a girls state basketball title end abruptly. The team had advanced to the semifinals before the rest of the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

"These girls have been through so much," a statement read on the Golden Eagles’ Twitter account. "First, they had state basketball abruptly end last winter, and now, due to COVID concerns and a quarantinem their volleyball season will come to an end early as well. We would like to give a tribute to our seniors on a great career here at TCHS."

Season highlights for the Golden Eagles included titles in the Trego Invitational and the Ringneck Classic.

"We would you girls to know that your community loves to watch you compete and our hearts are broken that you have to go through this," the statement read.

Ellinwood, the No. 1 team in the same sub-state, will also miss the tournament because of COVID-19 quarantine.

The six teams left in Saturday’s sub-state at Hill City are Smith Center, Hill City, Ellis, Plainville, Hoxie and Ell-Saline.