Andale 43, Wichita Collegiate 14
Andover 20, Goddard 13
Andover Central 37, Arkansas City 6
Attica/Argonia 77, Fairfield 8
Axtell 68, Onaga 26
BV North 19, BV Southwest 7
BV Northwest 42, BV West 21
Baldwin 40, Osawatomie 6
Basehor-Linwood 27, Pittsburg 10
Belle Plaine 27, Douglass 6
Bucklin 60, Dighton 24
Buhler 42, Circle 6
Burlingame 46, Doniphan West 12
Burlington 38, Iola 0
Cair Paravel 68, Wichita Life Prep 0
Caldwell def. Chase, forfeit
Canton-Galva 70, Lincoln 8
Central Plains 56, Wilson 20
Centralia 60, Wabaunsee 20
Chanute 14, Labette County 6
Chase County 46, Oxford 0
Cheney 48, Larned 22
Cimarron 39, Ellis 0
Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20
Clearwater 42, Hesston 25
Colby 48, Goodland 8
Columbus 47, Caney Valley 16
Concordia 41, Chapman 28
Conway Springs 41, Sedgwick 35
Crest def. Altoona-Midway, forfeit
DeSoto 34, Shawnee Heights 7
Derby 48, Maize South 10
Dodge City 41, Ulysses 0
El Dorado 32, Winfield 14
Ell-Saline 65, Ellinwood 0
Eureka 28, Jayhawk Linn 20
Fort Scott 28, Coffeyville 0
Fredonia 27, Southeast 6
Frontenac 26, Girard 6
Galena 42, Baxter Springs 3
Garden City 45, Great Bend 0
Garden Plain 57, Bluestem 0
Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM West 7
Halstead 50, Wichita Trinity 8
Hartford def. Centre, forfeit
Haven 34, Sterling 7
Hays-TMP-Marian 46, Lakin 14
Herington 50, Bennington 34
Hoisington 26, Beloit 20
Holcomb 42, Hugoton 28
Hoxie 36, Rawlins County 8
Hutchinson 32, Maize 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Stafford 16
Hutchinson Trinity 41, Hillsboro 14
Jefferson North 36, Jackson Heights 0
KC Piper 60, Bonner Springs 7
Kapaun Mount Carmel 24, Hays 6
Kingman 42, Chaparral 2
La Crosse 52, Kiowa County 6
Lakeside 52, BV Randolph 6
Lawrence 49, Lawrence Free State 20
Leavenworth 24, Atchison 15
Lebo 49, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Little River 64, Solomon 0
Lyndon 41, Uniontown 0
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 62, Burden Central 0
Manhattan 49, Emporia 7
Marion def. Lyons, forfeit
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28, Riverside 14
McPherson 42, Augusta 13
Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 14
Minneola 54, Satanta 6
Moundridge 44, Pretty Prairie 18
Neodesha 53, Erie 42
Newton 42, Wichita Campus 15
Norton 33, Phillipsburg 28
Oakley 62, Sublette 14
Oberlin-Decatur 40, Hill City 34
Olathe East 14, Olathe South 10
Olathe North 37, Olathe Northwest 0
Olpe 59, Northeast-Arma 0
Osage City 39, Humboldt 8
Paola 49, Louisburg 7
Parsons 48, Cherryvale 14
Perry-Lecompton 52, Santa Fe Trail 6
Pittsburg Colgan 44, Riverton 12
Plainville 42, Salina Sacred Heart 8
Platte County, Mo. 27, Lansing 0
Pratt 65, Nickerson 33
Quinter 42, Logan/Palco 14
Riley County 38, Marysville 8
Rock Creek 6, Royal Valley 0
Rose Hill 59, Independence 6
Rossville 53, Mission Valley 0
Sabetha 28, Hiawatha 7
Salina South 34, Salina Central 28
SM Northwest 27, SM Miege 24
Silver Lake 51, Pleasant Ridge 8
Smith Center 29, Inman 22
Smoky Valley 28, Russell 14
South Barber 58, South Haven 6
South Central 50, Ingalls 0
Southeast of Saline 40, Scott City 6
Spearville 42, Ness City 38
Spring Hill 20, Eudora 16
St John's Catholic 53, Rock Hills 6
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 53, Rock Hills 6
St. Marys 22, Atchison County 6
St. Paul 24, Southern Coffey 8
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 0
Thunder Ridge 46, Southern Cloud 0
Tonganoxie 49, Ottawa 7
Topeka Seaman 45, Washburn Rural 21
Valley Center 23, Goddard-Eisenhower 7
Valley Heights 76, Northern Heights 0
Victoria 54, Otis-Bison 0
Wamego 62, Abilene 12
Waverly 58, Chetopa 32
Wellington 20, Mulvane 13
Wellsville 48, West Franklin 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Triplains-Brewster 30
Wichita Carroll 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Wichita County 60, South Gray 12
Wichita East 22, Topeka West 8
Wichita East 22, Wichita West 8