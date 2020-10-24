OCT. 30 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
CLASS 6A
East
Olathe North (6-1) bye
SM West (2-4) at Olathe Northwest (2-3)
SM East (1-5) at Blue Valley Northwest (4-1), Thur.
Blue Valley West (1-4) at Blue Valley (4-1)
SM Northwest (5-1) bye
Olathe South (4-4) at Olathe West (4-3)
SM South (0-6) at Olathe East (5-1)
SM North (1-4) at Blue Valley North (3-2)
West
Wichita North (0-6) at Lawrence (7-0)
Dodge City (3-5) at Topeka High (2-3)
Wichita Southeast (1-5) at Derby (4-2)
Wichita South (2-4) at Gardner-Edgerton (4-2)
Free State (0-5) at Junction City (6-1)
Washburn Rural (3-5) at Wichita West (3-3)
Campus (1-5) at Wichtia East (5-1)
Garden City (3-5) at Manhattan (5-3)
CLASS 5A
East
Seaman (7-1) bye
Blue Valley Southwest (1-4) at Emporia (2-6)
Aquinas (4-3) bye
Pittsburg (4-4) bye
DeSoto (7-1) bye
Topeka West (1-4) at Leavenworth (3-3)
Mill Valley (5-2) bye
Shawnee Heights (1-7) at Spring Hill (3-3)
West
Salina Central (1-7) at Wichita Northwest (6-0)
Andover (5-3) at Wichita Heights (4-2)
Salina South (2-5) at Kapaun (6-1)
Eisenhower (3-5) at Goddard (6-2)
Newton (2-6) at Hutchinson (7-1)
Valley Center (5-3) at Carroll (5-2)
Liberal (2-5) at Maize (7-1)
Maize South (4-3) at Hays (5-2), Thur.
CLASS 4A
East
Ottawa (1-7) at Paola (8-0)
St. James Academy (3-4) at Louisburg (4-4)
Atchison (2-6) at Basehor-Linwood (5-3)
Eudora (5-3) at KC Piper (5-3)
Bonner Springs (1-5) at Fort Scott (6-0)
Miege (2-4) at Chanute (3-3)
Labette County (2-6) at Tonganoxie (7-1)
Coffeyville (2-5) at Lansing (4-3)
West
Abilene (0-5) at McPherson (7-1), Thur.
Ulysses (3-5) at Augusta (3-5)
Mulvane (1-6) at Buhler (4-3)
Circle (1-5) at Rose Hill (4-3)
Great Bend (0-6) at Andover Central (6-1)
Arkansas City (2-6) at Wellington (3-5)
Winfield (1-7) at El Dorado (4-2)
Independence (1-3) at Wamego (4-4)
CLASS 3A
East
Girard (3-5) at Columbus (8-0)
Caney Valley (6-2) at Prairie View (6-1)
Sabetha (4-3) at Hayden (7-1)
Perry-Lecompton (7-1) at Rock Creek (5-2)
Parsons (3-5) at Burlington (7-1)
Frontenac (4-4) at Galena (6-1)
Santa Fe Trail (2-6) at Holton (6-1)
Jefferson West (2-4) at Baldwin (2-4)
West
Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1)
Concordia (3-2) at Scott City (5-3)
Lanred (3-5) at Andale (7-0)
Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1)
Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast-Saline (7-0)
Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4)
Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)
Pratt (2-3) at Wichita Collegiate (7-1)
CLASS 2A
East
Eureka (5-3) at Colgan (5-2)
Fredonia (3-3) at Wellsville (3-4)
Riverside (4-4) at Rossville (8-0)
Mission Valley (5-3) at Maur Hill (7-0)
Southeast-Cherokee (3-3) at Osage CIty (7-1)
West Franklin (3-5) at Riverton (4-3)
Pleasant Ridge (2-4) at Nemaha Central (5-2)
Republic County (4-2) at Silver Lake (5-1)
West
Chaparral (2-5) at Hutchinson Trinity (7-1)
Haven (6-2) at Kingman (6-2)
Beloit (2-6) at TMP-Marian (7-1)
Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4)
Marion (2-6) at Garden Plain (7-1)
Belle Plaine (4-4) at Hillsboro (5-3)
Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0)
Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3)
CLASS 1A
East
Olpe (8-0) bye
Central Heights (4-4) at Jackson Heights (3-4)
Northeast-Arma (0-5) at Valley Heights (7-1)
Troy (1-6) at Uniontown (4-4)
Centralia (7-1) bye
Wabaunsee (3-5) at Pleasanton (3-5)
Horton (0-7) at Lyndon (6-2)
Northern Heights (1-7) at Jefferson North (6-2)
West
Smith Center (7-1) bye
Ell-Saline (3-5) at Sublette (1-4)
Ellinwood (0-8) at Sedgwick (7-1)
Wichita Independent (1-5 at Oakley (6-2)
Conway Springs (7-1) bye
Elkhart (2-6) at Plainville (4-4)
Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2)
Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
East
Oxford (2-5) at Sedan (8-0)
Cedar Vale-Dexter (4-3) at Chase County (6-2)
Bennington (2-6) at Clifton-Clyde (6-1)
Washington County (4-2) at Little River (6-2)
West Elk (4-3) at Madison (8-0)
Central-Burden (2-5) at Oswego (7-1)
Valley Falls (3-4) at Canton-Galva (8-0)
Lincoln (5-3) at Burlingame (6-2)
West
Macksville (3-4) at Argonia-Attica (7-1)
Moundridge (4-4) at LaCrosse (4-3)
Hill City (4-3) at Leoti (8-0)
Ness City (2-3) at Atwood (3-3)
Pretty Prairie (2-5) at Pratt-Skyilne (7-1)
Kinsley (5-3) at Goessel (3-3)
Spearville (5-3) at Hoxie (6-1)
Oberlin (3-3) at South Gray (7-1)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
East
Wakefield (2-6) at Colony-Crest (8-0)
St. Paul (3-5) at Hartford (5-3)
Osborne (4-4) at Hanover (6-0)
Axtell (6-2) at Thunder Ridge (5-3)
Chetopa (3-5) at Lebo (8-0)
Marais des Cygnes Valley (4-4) at Waverly (5-3)
Onaga (2-5) at Beloit-St. John’s (6-2)
Lakeside (4-3) at Frankfort (4-1)
West
Norwich (4-4) at Victoria (8-0)
Sylvan-Lucas (6-2) at South Barber (5-3)
Quinter (3-3) at South Central (6-2)
Minneola (4-4) at Wheatland-Grinnell (6-2)
Wilson (4-4) at Caldwell (6-2)
Peabody (5-3) at Central Plains (5-1)
Ingalls (2-6) at St. Francis (7-0)
Triplains-Brewster (5-3) at Bucklin (5-3)