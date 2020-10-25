SATURDAY’S CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL RESULTS
CLASS 6A
At Manhattan
Boys
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Manhattan 20, Washburn Rural 61, Junction City 87, Topeka High 116, Wichita Northwest 141, Wichita North 158, Hutchinson 192, Wichita Heights 192.
Individual results
1. Harkin, Manhattan, 15:50.7; 2. White, Washburn Rural, 16:26.4; 3. Bowyer, Manhattan, 16:28.3; 4. Mosier, Manhattan, 16:34.3; 5. Anderson, Manhattan, 16:43.3; 6. Atkins, Junction City, 16:52.6; 7. Erickson, Manhattan, 16:54.5; 8. Bryant, Manhattan, 16:57.9; 9. Rohr Wichita Northwest, 17:00.4; 10. Sigg, Topeka High, 17:18.4.
Additional state qualifiers — Christopher, Topeka High, 17:36.9.
Girls
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Manhattan 31, Washburn Rural 32, Hutchinson 100, Wichita North 124, Junction City 128, Wichita Northwest 152, Topeka High 172.
Individual results
1. Keeley, Manhattan, 18:46.3; 2. Carter, Washburn Rural, 18:51.1; 3. Wagner, Washburn Rural, 19:42.3; 4. Knopp, Manhattan, 19:50.2; 5. Bird, Washburn Rural, 19:56.6; 6. Henningson, Manhattan, 20:14.0; 7. Laster, Washburn Rural, 20:19.6; 8. Inskeep, Hutchinson, 20:33.9; 9. Gaul, Manhattan, 20:39.6; 10. Foster, Hutchinson, 20:43.9.
Additional state qualifiers — Rosales, Wichita North, 21:06.0; Zimmerman, Topeka High, 22:04.8; Pierce, Junction City, 22:06.0.
At Olathe North
Boys
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Free State 38, Gardner-Edgerton 70, Olathe South 74, Olathe North 92, Olathe East 102, Olathe Northwest 152, Olathe West 157, Lawrence 234.
Individual results
1. Walion, Gardner-Edgerton, 15:41.1; 2. Shryock, Free State, 15:45.8; 3. Stone, Free State, 15:52.8; 4. Read, Olathe Northwest, 15:54.5; 5. Reyna, Olathe West, 16:05.4; 6. Keathley-Helms, Free State, 16:09.3; 7. Vandaveer, Olathe South, 16:09.6; 8. Kosgei, Olathe North, 16:13.2; 9. Caldwell, Olathe North, 16:13.5; 10. Tolman, Olathe South, 16:20.9.
Girls
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Oalthe West 29, Olathe North 34, Olathe East 99, Free State 129, Lawrence 154, Olathe Northwest 163, Gardner-Edgerton 169, Olathe South 176.
Individual results
1. Hocker-Singh, Olathe North, 18:16.6; 2. Miller, Olathe West, 18:26.1; 3. Tobaben, Olathe North, 18:27.6; 4. Newport, Olathe West, 18:37.6; 5. Ochana, Olathe East, 18:38.0; 6. Blackman, Olathe West, 18:52.7; 7. Robinson, Olathe West, 19:05.0; 8. Dockstader, Olathe North, 19:06.8; 9. Johnson, Olathe North, 19:10.3; 10. Wardlaw, Olathe West, 19:19.8.
Additional state qualifiers — McGlocklin, Olathe Northwest, 19:44.3; Haney, Gardner-Edgerton, 19:46.3; Vandaveer, Oalthe South, 20:03.5.
CLASS 5A
At Carroll
Boys
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Carroll 50, Eisenhower 70, Andover 71, Kapaun 87, Emporia 96, Arkansas City 134, Goddard 212.
Individual results
1. Enriquez, Kapaun, 15:18; 2. McEachern, Carroll, 15:43; 3. Schoenhofer, Andover Central, 15:50; 4. True, Emporia, 15:54; 5. Fawson, Eisenhower, 16:27; 6. Mathews, Arkansas City, 16:31; 7. Davied, Kapaun, 16:40; 8. Hauck, Andover, 16:51; 9. Waymire, Carroll, 16:52; 10. Libel, Eisenhower, 16:56.
Girls
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Carroll 35, Kapaun 48, Andover 78, Emporia 90, Eisenhower 124, Andover Central 159.
Individual results
1. Jackson, Carroll, 17:58; 2. Bruening, Kapaun, 18:56; 3. Vetter, Andover, 19:00; 4. Forbes, Carroll, 19:09; 5. Curtis, Kapaun, 19:19; 6. Pavlik, Eisenhower, 19:33; 7. Pascal, Carroll, 19:40; 8. Anderson, Andover, 19:45; 9. Berends, Kapaun, 19:48; 10. Wendell, Carroll, 19:58.
Additional state qualifiers — Sheffy-Harris, Emporia, 20:01; Robertson, Andover Central, 20:42.
At Topeka West
Boys
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Seaman 50, Lansing 65, Shawnee Heights 85, Topeka West 107, Basehor-Linwood 109, Piper 123, Leavenworth 165.
Individual results
1. Njoroge, Topeka West, 16:14.45; 2. Esquibel, Shawnee Heights, 16:19.19; 3. Howell, Lansing, 16:20.15; 4. Steger, Lansing, 16:23.00; 5. Sutton, Shawnee Heights, 16:30.84; 6. Atkins, Seaman, 16:35.64; 7. Galvan, Basehor-Linwood, 17:10.60; 8. Moore, Seaman, 17:26.21; 9. Capps, KC Piper, 17:27.43; 10. Lockwood, KC Piper, 17:28.38.
Girls
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Seaman 39, Basehor-Linwood 74, Leavenworth 77, Lansing 86, Piper 109, Topeka West 123.
Individual results
1. Hanson, KC Piper, 18:59.64; 2. Druse, Seaman, 19:18.56; 3. Hayner, Leavenworth, 19:56.55; 4. Anderson, Lansing, 20:00.03; 5. Schultz, Seaman, 20:06.94; 6. Herlihy, Leavenworth, 20:22.83; 7. Manley, Leavenworth, 20:23.45; 8. Grace, Seaman, 20:30.15; 9. Phelps, Topeka West, 20:31.20; 10. Allacher, Seaman, 20:38.04.
CLASS 4A
At Baldwin
Boys
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Miege 22, Eudora 57, Louisburg 91, Baldwin 102, Tonganoxie 121, Paola 158, Holton 175.
Individual results
1. Blomker, Miege, 16:01.73; 2. Gilmore, Tonganoxie, 16:34.47; 3. Zo. Rodriguez, Miege, 17:03.92; 4. Arnold, Eudora, 17;06.29; 5. Batliner, Miege, 17:18.30; 6. Hill, Miege, 17:29.99; 7. Ze. Rodriguez, Miege, 17:33.41; 8. Loganbill, Eudora, 17:42.25; 9. Carr, Baldwin, 17:44.41; 10. Houchen, Louisburg, 17:45.94.
Additional state qualifiers — Allen, Baldwin, 17:58.10.
Girls
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Baldwin 31, Eudora 62, Louisburg 68, Paola 100, Tonganoxie 119, Miege 175, Ottawa 195, Holton 218.
Individual results
1. Owens, Eudora, 19:29.67; 2. R. Smith, Baldwin, 19:42.71; 3. Edwards, Louisburg, 19:49.35; 4. Rhamy, Louisburg, 20:29.75; 5. Landreth, Baldwin, 20:34.33; 6. Chambers, Tonganoxie, 20:36.45; 7. Russell, Baldwin, 20:42.43; 8. B. Smith, Baldwin, 20:51.30; 9. Brecheisen, Baldwin, 20:57.67; 10. Mayer, Eudora, 20:58.26.
Additional state qualifiers — Hudgeons, Paola, 21:04.95; Bollinger, Paola, 21:10.64.
At Buhler
Boys
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Buhler 19, Clay Center 69, Abilene 96, McPherson 112, Ulysses 127, Pratt 152, Chapman 156.
Individual results
1. Lindahl, Buhler, 16:55.1; 2. Keller, Buhler, 17:07.9; 3. K. Lohrentz, Buhler, 17:30.8; 4. Achilles, McPherson, 17:38.2; 5. Smith, Clay Center, 17:40.2; 6. Hines, Buhler, 17:59.5; 7. C. Lohrentz, Buhler, 18:04.7; 8. Bunce, Buhler, 18:10.8; 9. Yutzy, Buhler, 18:11.3; 10. Waite, Abilene, 18:19.7.
Additional state qualifiers — Krug, Ulysses, 18:25.4; Mendez, McPherson, 18:44.0.
Girls
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Buhler 18, Pratt 72, McPherson 87, Abilene 100, Concordia 115, Clay Center 128.
Individual results
1. Briggs, Chapman, 18:12.6; 2. Bentley, Buhler, 20:42.6; 3. Mattison, Buhler, 21:12.5; 4. Eickbush, McPherson, 21:17.4; 5. Warner, Buhler, 21:19.9; 6. Ornelas, Ulysses, 21:28.4; 7. Hamby, Buhler, 21:34.0; 8. Horning, Buhler, 22:01.5; 9. Rock, Abilene, 22:01.7; 10. Elder, McPherson, 22:19.0.
At El Dorado
Boys
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Wamego 40, Hayden 57, Augusta 92, Andale 110, Clearwater 133, Circle 152, Mulvane 169, El Dorado 208.
Individual results
1. Newkirk, Hayden, 16:18.01; 2. Schmidt, Augusta, 16:48.22; 3. Hunter, Circle, 17:04.13; 4. Adams, Hayden, 17:08.49; 5. Wolfe, Wamego, 17:09.92; 6. Barnes, Andale, 17:17.58; 7. Stegman, Wamego, 17:19.22; 8. White, Wamego, 17:38.61; 9. Cutting, Wamego, 17:41.20; 10. Dietrich, Mulvane, 17:44.18.
Girls
Team scores (top three qualify for state)
Augusta 62, Circle 79, Rose Hill 83, Andale 87, Wamego 88, Clearwater 107, Hayden 159.
Individual results
1. Trotter, Clearwater, 20:26.10; 2. Fulmer, Wamego, 21:04.44; 3. Zweifel, Augusta, 21:14.90; 4. Lind, Wamego, 21:38.96; 5. Woods, Clearwater, 21:41.86; 6. Williams, Mulvane, 21:48.64; 7. Meyer, Andale, 21:52.06; 8. Marshall, Rose Hill, 21:59.19; 9. Lestienne, Circle, 22:04.41; 10. Otto, Augusta, 22:21.32.
CLASS 3A
At Anderson County
Boys
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Anderson County 48, Perry-Lecompton 57, Burlington 71, West Franklin 76, Santa Fe Trail 103, Wellsville 142.
Individual results
1. Jarvis, Burlington, 17:04.40; 2. Hedges, Anderson County, 17:17.90; 3. Haner, West Franklin, 17:42.90; 4. Bartlett, Perry-Lecompton, 17:55.70; 5. Kraft, Anderson County, 17:59.20; 6. Roberts, Santa Fe Trail, 18:23.00; 7. Payer, Burlington, 18:27.30; 8. Hassler, West Franklin, 18:31.90; 9. Fudge, Anderson County, 18:32.70; 10. Beying, Pleasant Ridge, 18:42.00.
Girls
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Anderson County 40, Santa Fe Trail 54, Perry-Lecompton 73, Burlington 77, Prairie View 117.
Individual results
1. Judd, West Franklin, 21:19.70; 2. Gerow, Burlington, 21:32.20; 3. Bailey, West Franklin, 21:47.10; 4. Jasper, Anderson County, 21:59.50; 5. Fudge, Anderson County, 22:03.60; 6. Rowe, Santa Fe Trail, 22:18.20; 7. Huff, Burilngton, 22:29.70; 8. Schumann, Perry-Lecompton, 22:44.90; 9. Morgan, Perry-Lecompton, 22:50.50; 10. Konitzer, Prairie View, 22:52.30.
At Riley County
Boys
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Sabetha 66, Marysville 78, Silver Lake 95, Hiawatha 100, Royal Valley 116, Riley County 138, Nemaha Central 165, Rock Creek 170, Rossville 261, Jefferson West 276, St. Marys 282.
Individual results
1. TenEyck, Silver Lake, 17:09.26; 2. S. Miller, Marysville, 17:37.19; 3. Hodge, Hiawatha, 17:40.49; 4. Greemore-Hopkins, Royal Valley, 17:47.67; 5. Kaniper, Silver Lake, 17:53.44; 6. Brokaw, Silver Lake, 17:55.82; 7. Evans, Sabetha, 17:57.38; 8. Bishop, Sabetha, 17:57.39; 9. Langill, Nemaha Central, 18:03.69; 10. Harrell, Sabetha, 18:16.55.
Girls
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Silver Lake 54, Sabetha 75, Hiawatha 89, Rossville 111, Riley County 118, Royal Valley 133, Rock Creek 153, Marysville 154, St. Marys 238, Jefferson West 241.
Individual results
1. M. Lukert, Sabetha, 20:46.26; 2. Bahner, SIlver Lake, 20:48.17; 3. Farmer, Silver Lake, 21:04.98; 4. Madsen, Hiawatha, 21:16.25; 5. Nippert, Rock Creek, 21:23.67; 6. L. Lukert, Sabetha, 21:24.21; 7. Streit, Rossville, 21:34.42; 8. Beard, Riley County, 21:36.45; 9. Ruby, Silver Lake, 21:44.16; 10. Sharp, Riley County, 21:51.15.
At Southeast-Saline
Boys
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Southeast-Saline 45, Smoky Valley 62, Wichita Trinity 67, Halstead 123, Wichita Collegiate 138, Hesston 149, Osage City 179, Council Grove 183, Haven 267.
Individual results
1. Heline, Smoky Valley, 16:12.57; 2. Downes, Council Grove, 16:12.93; 3. Gleason, SE-Saline, 16:19.36; 4. Meyer, Wichita Collegiate, 16:29.08; 5. Do. Jackson, SE-Saline, 16:50.56; 6. Carroll, Wichita Trinity, 16:56.66; 7. Porch, Halstead, 17:00.09; 8. Da. Jackson, SE-Saline, 17:04.34; 9. Ferguson, Wichita Trinity, 17:14.76; 10. Apel, SMoky Valley, 17:21.11.
Girls
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Wichita Trinity 41, Southeast-Saline 43, Smoky Valley 62, Halstead 89, Osage City 106.
Individual results
1. Alderson, SE-Saline, 20:03.60; 2. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 20:15.01; 3. Clark, Hesston, 20:19.90; 4. Picolet, Council Grove, 20:45.42; 5. Elliott, Wichita Trinity, 20:47.60; 6. Hoskinson, Haven, 20:59.85; 7. Flamini, Wichita Collegiate, 21:14.98; 8. Ramierz, Lyons, 21:30.63; 9. Schroeder, SE-Saline, 21:46.13; 10. Scheufler, Wichita Trinity, 21:47.21.
CLASS 2A
At KC Turner
Boys
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
McLouth 40, KC Christian 42, Jefferson North 67, Atchison County 93, Olathe Heritage Christian 121, Valley Falls 149, Horton 199.
Individual results
1. Pentlin, Jefferson North, 18:45.9; 2. Howard, KC Christian, 19:00.5; 3. H. Cloyd, McLouth, 19:10.9; 4. Vaught, KC Christian, 19:15.7; 5. Browning, KC Christian, 19:19.2; 6. Forbes, Atchison County, 19:21.3; 7. Forsberg, McLouth, 19:27.9; 8. A. Cloyd, McLouth, 19:29.0; 9. Plake, McLouth, 19:45.1; 10. Rose, Atchison County, 19:47.3.
Girls
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Seabury 35, McLouth 58, Jefferson North 72, KC Christian 74, Valley Falls 134, Horton 140.
Individual results
1. Wagner, KC Christian, 20:49.6; 2. Nelson, Seabury, 21:33.7; 3. Pro, Seabury, 21:55.9; 4. Myers, Jefferson North, 22:57.5; 5. Thong, Heritage Christian, 23:09.9; 6. Clark, McLouth, 23:59.8; 7. Cunningham, Heritage Christian, 24:09.6; 8. Jenks, KC Christian, 24:27.1; 9. Harris, Seabury, 24:36.7; 10. Noll, Jefferson North, 24:43.0.
At Wabaunsee
Boys
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Ell-Saline 57, Central Heights 70, Bennington 72, Lyndon 99, Chase County 107, Sacred Heart 116, Wabaunsee 133.
Individual results
1. Brady, Ell-Saline, 18:02.54; 2. Craft, Central Heights, 18:05.96; 3. Cotter, Central Heights, 18:13.42; 4. Lauer, Chase County, 18:14.33; 5. Rubio, Mission Valley, 18:16.01; 6. Kern, Ell-Saline, 18:22.04; 7. Hamlin, Northern Heights, 18:27.13; 8. Marcotte, Lyndon, 18:46.07; 9. Campbell, Northern Heights, 18:48.52; 10. Schroer, Chase County, 18:56.34.
Girls
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Sacred Heart 39, Bennington 40, Wabaunsee 44, Chase County 107.
Individual results
1. Piepho, Bennington, 21:25.54; 2. Stuhlsatz, Wabaunsee, 21:46.22; 3. Ehrlich, Sacred Heart, 21:50.60; 4. Paulino, Bennington, 22:32.93; 5. Compton, Central Heights, 22:34.65; 6. Roberts, Sacred Heart, 22:58.34; 7. Schaffer, Herington, 23:08.38; 8. Jones, Wabaunsee, 23:09.22; 9. Hines, Northern Heights, 23:10.88; 10. Matteucci, Sacred Heart, 23:11.42.
At Washington County
Boys
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Republic County 40, Ellis 56, Hoxie 67, Plainville 91, Oakley 99.
Individual results
1. Giefer, WaKeeney, 16:13.30; 2. Friess, Hoxie, 16:33.79; 3. McCullough, Plainville, 17:21.21; 4. Pyle, Ellis, 18:13.79; 5. Weber, Oakley, 18:26.28; 6. K. Reynolds, Republic County, 18:35.30; 7. H. Reynolds, Republic County, 18:54.70; 8. Thumann, Republic County, 19:00.96; 9. Bieker, Ellis, 19:08.74; 10. Shaw, Ellis, 19:09.42.
Girls
Team scores (top two qualify for state)
Oakley 22, Ellis 41, Republic County 64.
Individual results
1. Russell, Ellis, 19:47.02; 2. Diercks, Hoxie, 20:48.64; 3. Johnson, Oakley, 21:58.97; 4. Bosserman, Oakley, 22:08.04; 5. Allison, Oakley, 22:18.93; 6. Enochs, Smith Center, 22:25.12; 7. Kohl, Ellis, 22:43.02; 8. Losey, Oakley, 22:57.22; 9. Robben, Hoxie, 23:03.51; 10. Montes, Oakley, 23:16.67.
CLASS 1A
At Buhler
Boys
Team scores (top four qualify for state)
Olpe 49, Goessel 52, St. John 69, Hutchinson Central Christian 71, Wichita Classical 71, Pretty Prairie 82, Lebo 90, Pratt-Skyline 110, Macksville 125, Central-Burden 144.
Individual results
1. Oswalt, Central Christian, 15:58.0; 2. Redeker, Olpe, 17:25.0; 3. Becker, Canton-Galva, 17:36.8; 4. Shive, Wichita Classical, 17:37.9; 5. Darrah, Canton-Galva, 17:48.4; 6. Wallace, Pratt-Skyline, 18:11.9; 7. Yoder, Central Christian, 18:22.0; 8. Leis, Burrton, 18:27.4; 9. White III, Pretty Prairie, 18:32.9; 10. Thompson, Caldwell, 18:43.9.
Girls
Team scores (top four qualify for state)
Wichita Classical 20, Pretty Prairie 32, Macksville 38, Central-Burden 63, Little River 80.
Individual results
1. Billings, Colony-Crest, 21:02.0; 2. Butler, Macksville, 21:19.0; 3. Smith, Olpe, 21:29.9; 4. White, Pretty Prairie, 21:35.3; 5. Kenas, Wichita Classical, 22:11.8; 6. Peters, Elyria Christian, 22:26.3; 7. Bacon, South Haven, 22:51.3; 8. Veatch, Wichita Classical, 23:12.3; 9. Vaughn, Central-Burden, 23:16.6; 10. Yourdon, Wichita Classical, 23:17.5.
At Riley County
Boys
Team scores (top four qualify for state)
Wetmore 64, Pike Valley 69, Cair Paravel 83, Jackson Heights 84, Sylvan-Lucas 89, Osborne 90, Centralia 101, Tescott 124, Central Plains 124, Onaga 150, Beloit-St. John’s 157, Axtell 163.
Individual results
1. Eilert, Beloit-St. John’s, 16:50.65; 2. Little, Jackson Heights, 16:52.32; 3. R. Bales, Osborne, 17:48.83; 4. G. Bales, Osborne, 18:30;92; 5. Rose, Sylvan-Lucas, 18:37.13; 6. Linck, Jackson Heights, 19:02.83; 7. Huehl, Sylvan-Lucas, 19:04.91; 8. Green, Central Plains, 19:06.72; 9. Ryan, Central Plains, 19:20.60; 10. Buessing, Axtell, 19:20.85.
Girls
Team scores (top four qualify for state)
Doniphan West 22, Lincoln 34, Beloit-St. John’s 49, Clifton-Clyde 61, Jackson Heights 69, Pike Valley 102, Axtell 110, Onaga 133.
Individual results
1. Vath, Lincoln, 20:05.82; 2. Williams, Doniphan West, 20:31.97; 3. Clevenger, Doniphan West, 20:39.13; 4. Letourneau, Beloit-St. John’s, 21:37.23; 5. Allen, Jackson Heights, 21:52.96; 6. Punches, Burlingame, 22:00.50; 7. Cole, Doniphan West, 22:03.61; 8. Redetzue, Central Plains, 22:05.58; 9. Beikmann, Linn, 22:09.30; 10. Zarybnicky, Hanover, 22:24.92.