In a rematch from last year, Cheylin will meet defending Six-Man champion Moscow in the Wild West Bowl on Saturday in Dodge City.

Moscow beat Cunningham 58-12 in the semifinals, while Cheylin took a 61-14 victory over Golden Plains.

Cheylin enters 8-0 while Moscow is 6-1.

Cunningham and Golden Plains will play for third place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.