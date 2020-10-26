WASHINGTON, Kan. — Ellis’ Madison Russell and WaKeeney Trego’s Wyndhom Giefer captured Class 2A regional cross country tittles in Saturday’s meet at Cedar Hills Golf Course.

Russell won the girls race in 19:47.02, finishing more than a minute better than the second-place finisher.

Giefer took first by about 30 seconds over the second-place runner, finishing in 16:33.79.

Hoxie’s Emily Diercks took second place in the girls race in 20:48.64. She was followed by three runners from Oakley — Jaelle Johnson in 21:58.97, Citori Bosserman in 22:08.04 and Daysha Allison in 22:18.93.

Oakley took the girls team title and Ellis was runner-up. Both teams qualified for the Class 2A state cross county meet at Victoria’s Sand Plum Nature Trail on Saturday.

In the boys race, Hoxie’s Gabriel Friess was second in 16:33.79. He was followed by Plainville’s Chayse McCullough (17:21.21), Ellis’ Samuel Pyle in 18:13.79 and Oakley’s Robert Weber in 18:26.28.

The Ellis boys qualified as a team by placing second.

La Crosse’s Pierce wins 1A regional — La Crosse’s Blake Pierce and Golden Plains’ Emma Weiner won class Class 1A regional titles at Tribune Greeley County.

Weiner won the girls race in 20:53.49 and Piece won the boys race in 17:45.95.

Meade won the girls team title. The Quinter girls placed second and qualified for the state meet at Sand Plum.

The La Crosse and Quinter boys qualified for state, placing second and third.