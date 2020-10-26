STOCKTON — The Victoria volleyball team is headed to the state quarterfinals for the second straight year after winning a Class 1A Division I Sub-State championship on Saturday.

Victoria beat Thunder Ridge 25-16, 26-24 in the sub-state final to move to 26-5 on the season.

The Knights will play Central Prairie League rival Claflin-Central Plains (27-11) in the Class 1A Division I quarterfinals at 6 p.m Tuesday in Claflin. The winner will move on to the 1A Division I final four on Saturday in Dodge City.

After a first-round Sub-State bye, the Knights beat Decatur Community 25-15, 25-13 in the semifinals.

Smith Center advances in 2A — The Smith Center volleyball team won Saturday’s Sub-State tournament at Hill City to advance to the 2A quarterfinals.

The Lady Red (32-6) will play at Spearville (31-2) on Tuesday for a berth in the final four Saturday in Dodge City.

Spearville enters with a 31-2 mark.

Three area teams make 1A Division II quarterfinals — St. Francis and Wheatland-Grinnell will meet in the Class 1A Division II quarterfinals on Tuesday in Grainfield.

St. Francis (27-6) won its Sub-State on its home court, beating Golden Plains 25-22, 25-19 in the final.

Wheatland-Grinnell (23-15) won its Sub-State at Dighton with a 25-11, 25-13 win over Greeley County in the final. The Class 1A DII final four will be played Saturday at Emporia’s White Auditorium.