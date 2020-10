The Ottawa University men's soccer team fell 2-0 Saturday to the Sterling College at AdventHealth Field.

The Warriors scored a goal in each half and thwarted the Ottawa chances.

Cain Scott had three shots in the contest with one on goal. Gage Powers started in net for the Braves and finished with nine saves.

The Braves (1-4-0, 1-3-0) play 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Bethel in North Newton.