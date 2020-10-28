The Hays High football team is looking to avenge a one-point loss to Maize South from two weeks ago and earn a playoff win for the second straight season in the process.

With three starters out, the Indians lost 21-20 at Maize South on Oct. 16, with an unsuccessful two-point try by Hays making the difference.

The Indians will play host to the Mavericks in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Field Stadium.

"A home playoff game is a big deal," Hays High coach Tony Crough said. "This town hasn’t seen much of it. We got to rally around it, and I hope the town comes out and supports that."

The Indians (5-2), seeded sixth in the West playoff bracket, will be looking to bounce back from a 24-6 loss at home to Wichita Kapaun last week.

After missing the Maize South game because of quarantine, running back Dylan Dreiling, quarterback Jordan Dale and defensive back Bill Scott returned last week against Kapaun.

Maize South, which defeated Hays in the second round of the playoffs, enters Thursday’s game with a 4-3 record. The Mavericks are coming off a 48-10 loss to Derby last week.

Linebacker Gavin Meyers and defensive end Gavin Meyers each have 68 tackles for the Indians. Haselhorst has a whopping 27 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Dreiling and Dale have rushed for seven touchdowns each. Dale leads the Indians in rushing yards with 439 and has passed for 376 yards.