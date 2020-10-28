SOCCER

High school

Playoff pairings

CLASS 6A

Region 1

Games Wednesday — Garden City (3: 6-7-1) at Liberal (2: 8-3), 6:30 p.m. Game Thursday — Hutchinson (4: 6-10) at Dodge City (1) 15-0), 6 p.m. Game Friday/Saturday — Dodge City-Hutchinson winner vs. Liberal-Garden City winner, TBA.

Region 2

Game Wednesday — Wichita West (5: 1-11) at Wichita South (4: 1-10-1), 6 p.m.; Wichita Southeast (3: 3-8-1) at Derby (2: 7-6-2), 6 p.m. Games Thursday — Wichita South-Wichita West winner at Campus (1: 11-4), 6 p.m. Game Friday/Saturday — Campus-Wichita South/Wichita West winner vs. Derby-Wichita Southeast winner, TBA.

Region 3

Games Wednesday — Wichita Northwest (4: 6-6) at Wichita East (1: 12-0), 3:30 p.m.; Wichita North (3: 8-4) at Wichita Heightts (2: 10-2), 7 p.m. Game Thursday — Wichita East-Wichita Northwest winner vs. Wichita Heights-Wichita North winner, TBA.

Region 4

Results Tuesday — Washburn Rural 10, Junction City 0; Manhattan 5, Topeka High 1. Game Thursday — Manhattan (10-5-1) at Washburn Rural (14-2-1), 6 p.m.

Region 5

Results Tuesday — Olathe West 5, Gardner-Edgerton 0; Lawrence 2, Free State 1. Game Thursday — Lawrence (9-8-0) at Olathe West (14-2-0), 6 p.m.

Region 6

Results Tuesday — Olathe South 3, Olathe North 0: Olathe East 2, Olathe Northwest 1. Game Thursday — Olathe East (10-5-0) at Olathe South (13-1-1), 6 p.m.

Region 7

Results Tuesday — Blue Valley West 2, Blue Valley North 1; Blue Valley 3, Blue Valley Northwest 0. Game Thursday — Blue Valley (8-5-1) at Blue Valley West (11-0-2), 6 p.m.

Region 8

Result Monday — SM Northwest 3, SM South 2. Result Tuesday — SM West 3, SM North 1; SM Northwest at SM East (1: 8-4-1), 6 p.m.; SM North (3: 8-8) at SM Weset (2: 6-5-2), 6 p.m. Game Thursday — SM East-SM Northwest/SM South winner vs. SM West-SM North winner, TBA.

CLASS 5A

Region 1

Results Tuesday — Salina Central 2, Hays 1 (PK, 4-2); Great Bend 3, Salina South 1. Game Thursday — Great Bend (6-9-0) at Salina Central (6-8-1), 5 p.m.

Region 2

Games Thursday — Goddard (4: 9-7) at Maize South (1: 15-1), 5 p.m.; Eisenhower (3: 12-3) at Maize (2: 13-2-1), 6 p.m. Game Saturday — Maize South-Goddard winner vs. Maize-Eisenhower winner, TBA.

Region 3

Game Wednesday — Arkansas City (4: 1-14-1) at Carroll (1: 6-6-1), 6 p.m. Game Tuesday — Kapaun (3: 3-12) at Valley Center (2: 6-10), 6 p.m. Game Thursday — Carroll-Arkansas City winner vs. Valley Center-Kapaun winner, TBA.

Region 4

Games Thursday — Emporia (4: 7-7-1) at Newton (1: 10-6), 6:30 p.m.; Andover (3: 8-8) at Andover Central (2: 8-8), 6 p.m. Game Saturday — Newton-Emporia winner vs. Andover Central-Andover winner, TBA.

Region 5

Games Tuesday — Shawnee Heights 5, Topeka West 2; Seaman 7, Highland Park 0. Game Thursday — Seaman (7-5-1) at Shawnee Heights (11-4-1), 6 p.m.

Region 6

Result Monday — Basehor-Linwood 2, KC PIper 1. Result Tuesday — Lansing 3, Leavenworth 1. Game Thursday — Basehor-Linwood (7-10-0) at Lansing (7-7-1), 5 p.m.

Region 7

Result Monday — St. James Academy 10, Bonner Springs 0. Results Tuesday — St. James Academy 1, KC Turner 0 (forfeit); Mill Valley 1, DeSoto 0. Game Thursday — St. James Academy (5-8-1) at Mill Valley (9-6-2), 6 p.m.

Region 8

Games Wednesday — Pittsburg (4: 4-5-2) at Spring Hill (1: 12-2), 5:30 p.m.; Blue Valley Southwest (3: 7-3) at Aquinas (2: 10-3-3), TBA. Game Friday — Spring Hill-Pittsburg winner vs. Aquinas-Blue Valley Southwest winner, TBA.

CLASS 4-1A

Region 1

Result Tuesday — TMP-Marian 1, Elyria Christian 0 (forfeit); McPherson 7, Buhler 0. Games Wednesday — TMP-Marian winner at Berean Academy (1: 10-3-1), 4 p.m. Game Thursday — Berean Academy-TMP winner vs. McPherson (10-7-0), TBA.

Region 2

Game Wednesday — El Dorado (5: 0-14) at Circle (4: 1-14), 6 p.m.; Wichita Classical (3: 7-8-1) at Wichita Trinity (2: 9-5-1), 5 p.m. Games Thursday — Circle-El Dorado winner at Augusta (1: 12-3), 6 p.m. Game Friday/Saturday — Augusta-Circle/El Dorado winner vs. Wichita Trinity-Wichita Classical winner, TBA.

Region 3

Games Wednesday — Mulvane (4: 4-12) at Independence (1: 6-0-1), 5 p.m.; Winfield (3: 7-8-1) at Rose Hill (2: 13-1-1), 7 p.m. Game Friday — Independence-Mulvane winner vs. Rose Hill-Winfield winner, TBA.

Region 4

Game Monday — Parsons 10, Riverton 0; COffeyville 10, Columbus 0. Game Thursday — Parsons (7-7-0) at Coffeyville (12-1-0), 6 p.m.

Region 5

Game Monday — Chanute 1, Paola 0. Games Tuesday — Louisburg 9, Chanute 0; Ottawa 2, Fort Scott 1. Game Thursday — Ottawa (7-9-0) at Louisburg (13-1-0), 5 p.m.

Region 6

Game Tuesday — Cair Paravel 1, Hayden 0. Games Wednesday — Cair Paravel-Hayden winner at Baldwin (1: 9-5-1), TBA; Eudora (3: 6-7-1) at Seabury (2: 7-5), 4 p.m. Game Thursday — Baldwin-Cair Paravel/Hayden winner vs. Seabury-Eudora winner, TBA.

Region 7

Game Tuesday — Miege 4, KC Christian 1. Game Thursday — Miege (6-5-3) at Olathe Heritage Christian (1: 10-3-1), 4 p.m.

Region 8

Game Monday — Tonganoxie 6, Maur Hill 2. Game Tuesday — KC Ward 2, Atchison 0. Game Thursday — KC Ward (4-8-1) at Tonganoxie (10-4-0), 6 p.m.