Thursday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

6 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NFL FOOTBALL

7:20 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at Carolina

NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16

LOCAL FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

CLASS 6A

Thursday, October 29

SM West (2-4) vs. Olathe Northwest (2-3) at ODAC

SM East (1-5) at Blue Valley Northwest (4-1)

Blue Valley West (1-4) at Blue Valley Stilwell (4-1)

Olathe South (4-4) vs. Olathe West (4-3) at CBAC

Friday, October 30

SM South (0-6) vs. Olathe East (5-1) at CBAC

SM North (1-4) at Blue Valley North (3-2)

Wichita North (0-6) at Lawrence (7-0)

Dodge City (3-5) vs. Topeka (2-3) at Hummer Park

Wichita Southeast (1-5) at Derby (4-2)

Wichita South (2-4) at Gardner-Edgerton (4-2)

Lawrence Free State (0-5) at Junction City (6-1)

Topeka Washburn Rural (3-5) vs. Wichita West (3-3)

Wichita Campus (1-5) vs. Wichita East (5-1) at Wichita Heights

Garden City (3-5) at Manhattan (5-3)

CLASS 5A

Thursday, October 29

Andover (5-3) at Wichita Heights (4-2)

Maize South (4-3) vs. Hays (5-2) at Fort Hays State

Friday, October 30

Blue Valley Southwest (1-4) at Emporia (2-6)

Topeka West (1-4) at Leavenworth (3-3)

Shawnee Heights (1-5) at Spring Hill (3-3)

Salina Central (1-7) at Wichita Northwest (6-0)

Salina South (2-5) vs. Wichita Kapaun (6-1) at Stryker Complex

Goddard Eisenhower (3-5) at Goddard (6-2)

Newton (2-6) at Hutchinson (7-1)

Valley Center (5-3) at Wichita Carroll (5-2)

Liberal (2-5) at Maize (7-1)

CLASS 4A

Thursday, October 29

Abilene (0-5) at McPherson (7-1)

Friday, October 30

Independence (1-3) at Wamego (4-4), 6 p.m.

Ottawa (1-7) at Paola (8-0)

Lenexa St. James (3-4) at Louisburg (4-4)

Atchison (2-6) vs. Basehor-Linwood (5-3) at Basehor

KC Piper (5-3) at Eudora (2-6)

Bonner Springs (1-5) at Fort Scott (6-0)

SM Miege (2-4) at Chanute (3-3)

Labette County (2-6) at Tonganoxie (7-1)

Coffeyville (2-5) at Lansing (4-3)

Ulysses (3-5) at Augusta (3-5)

Mulvane (1-6) at Rose Hill (5-3)

Circle (1-5) at Buhler (4-3)

Great Bend (0-6) vs. Andover Central (6-1) at Andover HS

Arkansas City (2-6) at Wellington (3-5)

Winfield (1-7) at El Dorado (4-2)

CLASS 3A

Friday, October 30

Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4), 6 p.m.

Girard (3-5) at Columbus (8-0)

Caney (6-2) at Prairie View (6-1)

Sabetha (4-3) at Topeka Hayden (7-1)

Perry-Lecompton (7-1) at Rock Creek (5-2)

Parsons (3-5) at Burlington (7-1)

Frontenac (4-4) at Galena (6-1)

Santa Fe Trail (2-6) at Holton (6-1)

Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1)

Concordia (3-2) at Scott City (5-3)

Larned (3-5) at Andale (7-0)

Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1)

Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast of Saline (7-0)

Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)

Pratt (2-3) at Wichita Collegiate (7-1)

Saturday, October 31

Jefferson West (2-4) vs. Baldwin (2-4) at Eudora, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Thursday, October 29

West Franklin (3-5) at Fredonia (4-3), 6 p.m.

Neodesha (2-6) at Osage City (7-1)

Marion (2-6) at Garden Plain (7-1)

Friday, October 30

Eureka (5-3) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (5-2) at Pittsburg HS

Riverton (4-3) at Wellsville (3-4)

Riverside (4-4) at Rossville (8-0)

Mission Valley (5-3) at Maur Hill-Mount Academy (7-0)

Pleasant Ridge (2-4) at Nemaha Central (5-2)

Republic County (4-2) at Silver Lake (5-1)

Chaparral (2-5) at Hutchinson Trinity (7-1)

Haven (6-2) at Kingman (6-2)

Beloit (2-6) vs. TMP-Marian (7-1) at Fort Hays State

Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4)

Belle Plaine (4-4) vs. Hillsboro (5-3) at Tabor

Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0)

Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3)

CLASS 1A

Thursday, October 29

Ellinwood (0-8) at Sedgwick (7-1)

Wabaunsee (3-5) at Pleasanton (3-5)

Friday, October 30

Northeast Arma (0-5) at Valley Heights (7-1), 5 p.m.

Sublette (1-4) at Plainville (4-4), 6 p.m.

Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2), 6 p.m.

Central Heights (4-4) at Jackson Heights (3-4)

Troy (1-6) at Uniontown (4-4)

Horton (0-7) at Lyndon (6-2)

Northern Heights (1-7) at Jefferson North (6-2)

Ell-Saline (3-5) at Elkhart (2-6)

Wichita Indpendent (1-5) at Oakley (6-2)

Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)

EIGHT-MAN I

Thursday, October 29

Ness City (2-3) at Atwood (3-3), 6 p.m

Oberlin (3-3) at South Gray (7-1), 6 p.m.

Spearville (5-3) at Hoxie (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oxford (2-5) at Sedan (8-0)

Cedar Vale-Dexter (4-3) at Chase County (6-2)

Bennington (2-6) vs. Clifton-Clyde (6-1) at Clyde

West Elk (4-3) vs. Madison-Hamilton (8-0) at Madison

Central Burden (2-5) at Oswego (7-1)

Valley Falls (3-4) vs. Canton-Galva (8-0) at Canton

Lincoln (5-3) at Burlingame (6-2)

Macksville (3-4) vs. Attica-Argonia (7-1)

Moundridge (4-4) at LaCrosse (4-3)

Hill City (4-3) at Leoti (8-0)

Friday, October 30

Pretty Prairie (2-5) at Pratt Skyline (7-1), 6 p.m.

Kinsley (5-3) at Goessel (3-3)

Washington County (4-2) at Little River (6-2)

EIGHT-MAN II

Thursday, October 29

Sylvan-Lucas (6-2) at South Barber (5-3), 5 p.m.

Wakefield (2-6) at Crest (8-0), 6 p.m.

Axtell (6-2) at Thunder Ridge (5-3), 6 p.m.

Lakeside (4-3) at Frankfort (4-1), 6 p.m.

Norwich (4-4) at Victoria (8-0), 6 p.m.

Quinter (3-3) vs. South Central (6-2) at Coldwater, 6 p.m.

Minneola (4-4) vs. Wheatland-Grinnell (6-2) at Grainfield, 6 p.m.

St. Paul (3-5) at Hartford (5-3)

Osborne (4-4) at Hanover (6-0)

Chetopa (3-5) at Lebo (8-0)

Marais des Cygnes (4-4) at Waverly (5-3)

Onaga (2-5) vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton (6-2)

Peabody (5-3) at Central Plains (5-1)

Ingalls (2-6) at St. Francis (7-0)

Triplains-Brewster (5-3) at Bucklin (5-3)

Friday, October 30

Wilson (4-4) at Caldwell (6-2)

SIX-MAN

Tuesday, October 20

Cheylin 67, Burrton 0

Golden Plains 62, Ashland 47

Moscow 70, Natoma 31

Cunningham 54, Northern Valley 36

Saturday, October 24

Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 14

Moscow 58, Cunningham 12

Saturday, October 31

At Dodge City

Third place—Golden Plains vs. Cunningham, 1 p.m.

Championship—Cheylin vs. Moscow, 4 p.m.

LOCAL SOCCER

BIG 12 WOMEN

Sunday’s game

TCU 3, KANSAS STATE 2 (ot)

TCU;0;2;1;—;3

Kansas State;2;0;0;—;2

First half—KS: Souder (unassisted), 18th minute. KS: Entz (unassisted), 25th.

Second half—TCU: Brian (assist Collins), 47th minute. TCU: Hasler (Wallace), 78th.

Overtime—TCU: Collins (unassisted), 93rd minute.

Shots—TCU 15, KS 17. Saves—TCU 2, KS 3. Goalkeepers—TCU: Alvarado. KS: Werremeyer.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Tuesday’s games

SALINA CENTRAL 1, HAYS 1 (4ot)

Central wins 4-2 on penalty kicks

Hays;1;0;0;0;0;0;—;1

Central;1;0;0;0;0;0;—;1

First half—SC: own goal, 21st minute; H: Muller (unassisted), 29th.

Penalty kicks—SC: 4 (xxxox). H: 2 (xxoo-).

Shots—H 10, SC 12. Saves—H 8, SC 3. Goalkeepers—H: Cano. SC: Sheppard.

LOCAL VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

KSHSAA QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 6A

Tuesday, October 27

Garden City def. Derby, 22-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-11

Topeka Washburn Rural def. Wichita Northwest, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

Olathe Northwest def. Lawrence Free State, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14

Blue Valley West def. SM Northwest, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-27, 15-7

CLASS 5A

Tuesday, October 27

Maize South def. Great Bend, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14

Wichita Carroll def. Newton, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Lansing def. Topeka Seaman, 25-23, 25-9, 16-25, 25-18

St. Thomas Aquinas def. Lenexa St. James, 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21

CLASS 4A

Tuesday, October 27

Andale def. Clearwater, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

McPherson def. Clay Center, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15

SM Miege def. Wamego, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

Ottawa def. Labette County, 25-5, 25-10, 25-19

CLASS 3A

Tuesday, October 27

Goodland def. TMP-Marian, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 15-25, 16-14

Sabetha def. Perry-Lecompton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

West Franklin def. Riverton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18

Wednesday, October 28

Cheney (28-3) at Smoky Valley (30-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Tuesday, October 27

Smith Center def. Spearville, 27-25, 25-2, 25-22

Hillsboro def. Garden Plain, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-11

Wabaunsee def. Jefferson North, 25-20, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 20-18

Olathe Heritage Christian def. Pittsburg Colgan, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11

CLASS 1A, D1

Tuesday, October 27

St. John def. Kiowa County, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17

Central Plains-Wilson def. Victoria, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10

Lebo def. Centralia, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 9-25, 15-9

Wednesday, October 28

Pratt Skyline (26-7) at Rosalia Flinthills (20-12), 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A, D2

Tuesday, October 27

Wheatland-Grinnell def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 17-25, 15-11

Hanover def. Linn, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20

Wednesday, October 28

Otis-Bison (17-17) at Attica (27-6), 5 p.m.

Central Christian (18-8) at Marmaton Valley (20-11), 6 p.m.