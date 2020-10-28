Wednesday

Oct 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM


TV (HEADER)


Thursday


COLLEGE FOOTBALL


6:30 p.m.


ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern


9 p.m.


CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State


COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)


5 p.m.


ACCN — Virginia at Boston College


7 p.m.


ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville


COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)


3 p.m.


ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson


6 p.m.


ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor


SECN — Georgia at Tennessee


8 p.m.


ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri


GOLF


11 a.m.


GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda


HORSE RACING


Noon


FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races


MIXED MARTIAL ARTS


7 p.m.


CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.


NFL FOOTBALL


7:20 p.m.


FOX — Atlanta at Carolina


NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina


SOCCER (MEN'S)


7:30 p.m.


FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16


LOCAL FOOTBALL (reverse header)


HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS


All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.


CLASS 6A


Thursday, October 29


SM West (2-4) vs. Olathe Northwest (2-3) at ODAC


SM East (1-5) at Blue Valley Northwest (4-1)


Blue Valley West (1-4) at Blue Valley Stilwell (4-1)


Olathe South (4-4) vs. Olathe West (4-3) at CBAC


Friday, October 30


SM South (0-6) vs. Olathe East (5-1) at CBAC


SM North (1-4) at Blue Valley North (3-2)


Wichita North (0-6) at Lawrence (7-0)


Dodge City (3-5) vs. Topeka (2-3) at Hummer Park


Wichita Southeast (1-5) at Derby (4-2)


Wichita South (2-4) at Gardner-Edgerton (4-2)


Lawrence Free State (0-5) at Junction City (6-1)


Topeka Washburn Rural (3-5) vs. Wichita West (3-3)


Wichita Campus (1-5) vs. Wichita East (5-1) at Wichita Heights


Garden City (3-5) at Manhattan (5-3)


CLASS 5A


Thursday, October 29


Andover (5-3) at Wichita Heights (4-2)


Maize South (4-3) vs. Hays (5-2) at Fort Hays State


Friday, October 30


Blue Valley Southwest (1-4) at Emporia (2-6)


Topeka West (1-4) at Leavenworth (3-3)


Shawnee Heights (1-5) at Spring Hill (3-3)


Salina Central (1-7) at Wichita Northwest (6-0)


Salina South (2-5) vs. Wichita Kapaun (6-1) at Stryker Complex


Goddard Eisenhower (3-5) at Goddard (6-2)


Newton (2-6) at Hutchinson (7-1)


Valley Center (5-3) at Wichita Carroll (5-2)


Liberal (2-5) at Maize (7-1)


CLASS 4A


Thursday, October 29


Abilene (0-5) at McPherson (7-1)


Friday, October 30


Independence (1-3) at Wamego (4-4), 6 p.m.


Ottawa (1-7) at Paola (8-0)


Lenexa St. James (3-4) at Louisburg (4-4)


Atchison (2-6) vs. Basehor-Linwood (5-3) at Basehor


KC Piper (5-3) at Eudora (2-6)


Bonner Springs (1-5) at Fort Scott (6-0)


SM Miege (2-4) at Chanute (3-3)


Labette County (2-6) at Tonganoxie (7-1)


Coffeyville (2-5) at Lansing (4-3)


Ulysses (3-5) at Augusta (3-5)


Mulvane (1-6) at Rose Hill (5-3)


Circle (1-5) at Buhler (4-3)


Great Bend (0-6) vs. Andover Central (6-1) at Andover HS


Arkansas City (2-6) at Wellington (3-5)


Winfield (1-7) at El Dorado (4-2)


CLASS 3A


Friday, October 30


Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4), 6 p.m.


Girard (3-5) at Columbus (8-0)


Caney (6-2) at Prairie View (6-1)


Sabetha (4-3) at Topeka Hayden (7-1)


Perry-Lecompton (7-1) at Rock Creek (5-2)


Parsons (3-5) at Burlington (7-1)


Frontenac (4-4) at Galena (6-1)


Santa Fe Trail (2-6) at Holton (6-1)


Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1)


Concordia (3-2) at Scott City (5-3)


Larned (3-5) at Andale (7-0)


Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1)


Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast of Saline (7-0)


Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)


Pratt (2-3) at Wichita Collegiate (7-1)


Saturday, October 31


Jefferson West (2-4) vs. Baldwin (2-4) at Eudora, 2:30 p.m.


CLASS 2A


Thursday, October 29


West Franklin (3-5) at Fredonia (4-3), 6 p.m.


Neodesha (2-6) at Osage City (7-1)


Marion (2-6) at Garden Plain (7-1)


Friday, October 30


Eureka (5-3) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (5-2) at Pittsburg HS


Riverton (4-3) at Wellsville (3-4)


Riverside (4-4) at Rossville (8-0)


Mission Valley (5-3) at Maur Hill-Mount Academy (7-0)


Pleasant Ridge (2-4) at Nemaha Central (5-2)


Republic County (4-2) at Silver Lake (5-1)


Chaparral (2-5) at Hutchinson Trinity (7-1)


Haven (6-2) at Kingman (6-2)


Beloit (2-6) vs. TMP-Marian (7-1) at Fort Hays State


Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4)


Belle Plaine (4-4) vs. Hillsboro (5-3) at Tabor


Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0)


Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3)


CLASS 1A


Thursday, October 29


Ellinwood (0-8) at Sedgwick (7-1)


Wabaunsee (3-5) at Pleasanton (3-5)


Friday, October 30


Northeast Arma (0-5) at Valley Heights (7-1), 5 p.m.


Sublette (1-4) at Plainville (4-4), 6 p.m.


Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2), 6 p.m.


Central Heights (4-4) at Jackson Heights (3-4)


Troy (1-6) at Uniontown (4-4)


Horton (0-7) at Lyndon (6-2)


Northern Heights (1-7) at Jefferson North (6-2)


Ell-Saline (3-5) at Elkhart (2-6)


Wichita Indpendent (1-5) at Oakley (6-2)


Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)


EIGHT-MAN I


Thursday, October 29


Ness City (2-3) at Atwood (3-3), 6 p.m


Oberlin (3-3) at South Gray (7-1), 6 p.m.


Spearville (5-3) at Hoxie (6-1), 6:30 p.m.


Oxford (2-5) at Sedan (8-0)


Cedar Vale-Dexter (4-3) at Chase County (6-2)


Bennington (2-6) vs. Clifton-Clyde (6-1) at Clyde


West Elk (4-3) vs. Madison-Hamilton (8-0) at Madison


Central Burden (2-5) at Oswego (7-1)


Valley Falls (3-4) vs. Canton-Galva (8-0) at Canton


Lincoln (5-3) at Burlingame (6-2)


Macksville (3-4) vs. Attica-Argonia (7-1)


Moundridge (4-4) at LaCrosse (4-3)


Hill City (4-3) at Leoti (8-0)


Friday, October 30


Pretty Prairie (2-5) at Pratt Skyline (7-1), 6 p.m.


Kinsley (5-3) at Goessel (3-3)


Washington County (4-2) at Little River (6-2)


EIGHT-MAN II


Thursday, October 29


Sylvan-Lucas (6-2) at South Barber (5-3), 5 p.m.


Wakefield (2-6) at Crest (8-0), 6 p.m.


Axtell (6-2) at Thunder Ridge (5-3), 6 p.m.


Lakeside (4-3) at Frankfort (4-1), 6 p.m.


Norwich (4-4) at Victoria (8-0), 6 p.m.


Quinter (3-3) vs. South Central (6-2) at Coldwater, 6 p.m.


Minneola (4-4) vs. Wheatland-Grinnell (6-2) at Grainfield, 6 p.m.


St. Paul (3-5) at Hartford (5-3)


Osborne (4-4) at Hanover (6-0)


Chetopa (3-5) at Lebo (8-0)


Marais des Cygnes (4-4) at Waverly (5-3)


Onaga (2-5) vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton (6-2)


Peabody (5-3) at Central Plains (5-1)


Ingalls (2-6) at St. Francis (7-0)


Triplains-Brewster (5-3) at Bucklin (5-3)


Friday, October 30


Wilson (4-4) at Caldwell (6-2)


SIX-MAN


Tuesday, October 20


Cheylin 67, Burrton 0


Golden Plains 62, Ashland 47


Moscow 70, Natoma 31


Cunningham 54, Northern Valley 36


Saturday, October 24


Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 14


Moscow 58, Cunningham 12


Saturday, October 31


At Dodge City


Third place—Golden Plains vs. Cunningham, 1 p.m.


Championship—Cheylin vs. Moscow, 4 p.m.


LOCAL SOCCER (reverse header)


BIG 12 WOMEN


Sunday’s game


TCU 3, KANSAS STATE 2 (ot)


TCU;0;2;1;—;3


Kansas State;2;0;0;—;2


First half—KS: Souder (unassisted), 18th minute. KS: Entz (unassisted), 25th.


Second half—TCU: Brian (assist Collins), 47th minute. TCU: Hasler (Wallace), 78th.


Overtime—TCU: Collins (unassisted), 93rd minute.


Shots—TCU 15, KS 17. Saves—TCU 2, KS 3. Goalkeepers—TCU: Alvarado. KS: Werremeyer.


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS


Tuesday’s games


SALINA CENTRAL 1, HAYS 1 (4ot)


Central wins 4-2 on penalty kicks


Hays;1;0;0;0;0;0;—;1


Central;1;0;0;0;0;0;—;1


First half—SC: own goal, 21st minute; H: Muller (unassisted), 29th.


Penalty kicks—SC: 4 (xxxox). H: 2 (xxoo-).


Shots—H 10, SC 12. Saves—H 8, SC 3. Goalkeepers—H: Cano. SC: Sheppard.


LOCAL VOLLEYBALL (reverse header)


HIGH SCHOOL


KSHSAA QUARTERFINALS


CLASS 6A


Tuesday, October 27


Garden City def. Derby, 22-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-11


Topeka Washburn Rural def. Wichita Northwest, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15


Olathe Northwest def. Lawrence Free State, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14


Blue Valley West def. SM Northwest, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-27, 15-7


CLASS 5A


Tuesday, October 27


Maize South def. Great Bend, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14


Wichita Carroll def. Newton, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12


Lansing def. Topeka Seaman, 25-23, 25-9, 16-25, 25-18


St. Thomas Aquinas def. Lenexa St. James, 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21


CLASS 4A


Tuesday, October 27


Andale def. Clearwater, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18


McPherson def. Clay Center, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15


SM Miege def. Wamego, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18


Ottawa def. Labette County, 25-5, 25-10, 25-19


CLASS 3A


Tuesday, October 27


Goodland def. TMP-Marian, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 15-25, 16-14


Sabetha def. Perry-Lecompton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13


West Franklin def. Riverton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18


Wednesday, October 28


Cheney (28-3) at Smoky Valley (30-2), 6 p.m.


CLASS 2A


Tuesday, October 27


Smith Center def. Spearville, 27-25, 25-2, 25-22


Hillsboro def. Garden Plain, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-11


Wabaunsee def. Jefferson North, 25-20, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 20-18


Olathe Heritage Christian def. Pittsburg Colgan, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11


CLASS 1A, D1


Tuesday, October 27


St. John def. Kiowa County, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17


Central Plains-Wilson def. Victoria, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10


Lebo def. Centralia, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 9-25, 15-9


Wednesday, October 28


Pratt Skyline (26-7) at Rosalia Flinthills (20-12), 6 p.m.


CLASS 1A, D2


Tuesday, October 27


Wheatland-Grinnell def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 17-25, 15-11


Hanover def. Linn, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20


Wednesday, October 28


Otis-Bison (17-17) at Attica (27-6), 5 p.m.


Central Christian (18-8) at Marmaton Valley (20-11), 6 p.m.