TV
Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Alabama at Georgia Southern
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado State at Fresno State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
6 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor
SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NFL FOOTBALL
7:20 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at Carolina
NFLN — Atlanta at Carolina
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16
LOCAL FOOTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
CLASS 6A
Thursday, October 29
SM West (2-4) vs. Olathe Northwest (2-3) at ODAC
SM East (1-5) at Blue Valley Northwest (4-1)
Blue Valley West (1-4) at Blue Valley Stilwell (4-1)
Olathe South (4-4) vs. Olathe West (4-3) at CBAC
Friday, October 30
SM South (0-6) vs. Olathe East (5-1) at CBAC
SM North (1-4) at Blue Valley North (3-2)
Wichita North (0-6) at Lawrence (7-0)
Dodge City (3-5) vs. Topeka (2-3) at Hummer Park
Wichita Southeast (1-5) at Derby (4-2)
Wichita South (2-4) at Gardner-Edgerton (4-2)
Lawrence Free State (0-5) at Junction City (6-1)
Topeka Washburn Rural (3-5) vs. Wichita West (3-3)
Wichita Campus (1-5) vs. Wichita East (5-1) at Wichita Heights
Garden City (3-5) at Manhattan (5-3)
CLASS 5A
Thursday, October 29
Andover (5-3) at Wichita Heights (4-2)
Maize South (4-3) vs. Hays (5-2) at Fort Hays State
Friday, October 30
Blue Valley Southwest (1-4) at Emporia (2-6)
Topeka West (1-4) at Leavenworth (3-3)
Shawnee Heights (1-5) at Spring Hill (3-3)
Salina Central (1-7) at Wichita Northwest (6-0)
Salina South (2-5) vs. Wichita Kapaun (6-1) at Stryker Complex
Goddard Eisenhower (3-5) at Goddard (6-2)
Newton (2-6) at Hutchinson (7-1)
Valley Center (5-3) at Wichita Carroll (5-2)
Liberal (2-5) at Maize (7-1)
CLASS 4A
Thursday, October 29
Abilene (0-5) at McPherson (7-1)
Friday, October 30
Independence (1-3) at Wamego (4-4), 6 p.m.
Ottawa (1-7) at Paola (8-0)
Lenexa St. James (3-4) at Louisburg (4-4)
Atchison (2-6) vs. Basehor-Linwood (5-3) at Basehor
KC Piper (5-3) at Eudora (2-6)
Bonner Springs (1-5) at Fort Scott (6-0)
SM Miege (2-4) at Chanute (3-3)
Labette County (2-6) at Tonganoxie (7-1)
Coffeyville (2-5) at Lansing (4-3)
Ulysses (3-5) at Augusta (3-5)
Mulvane (1-6) at Rose Hill (5-3)
Circle (1-5) at Buhler (4-3)
Great Bend (0-6) vs. Andover Central (6-1) at Andover HS
Arkansas City (2-6) at Wellington (3-5)
Winfield (1-7) at El Dorado (4-2)
CLASS 3A
Friday, October 30
Colby (6-2) at Marysville (3-4), 6 p.m.
Girard (3-5) at Columbus (8-0)
Caney (6-2) at Prairie View (6-1)
Sabetha (4-3) at Topeka Hayden (7-1)
Perry-Lecompton (7-1) at Rock Creek (5-2)
Parsons (3-5) at Burlington (7-1)
Frontenac (4-4) at Galena (6-1)
Santa Fe Trail (2-6) at Holton (6-1)
Smoky Valley (3-5) at Riley County (6-1)
Concordia (3-2) at Scott City (5-3)
Larned (3-5) at Andale (7-0)
Clearwater (6-2) at Holcomb (7-1)
Clay Center (4-4) at Southeast of Saline (7-0)
Halstead (4-4) at Cheney (8-0)
Pratt (2-3) at Wichita Collegiate (7-1)
Saturday, October 31
Jefferson West (2-4) vs. Baldwin (2-4) at Eudora, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Thursday, October 29
West Franklin (3-5) at Fredonia (4-3), 6 p.m.
Neodesha (2-6) at Osage City (7-1)
Marion (2-6) at Garden Plain (7-1)
Friday, October 30
Eureka (5-3) vs. Pittsburg Colgan (5-2) at Pittsburg HS
Riverton (4-3) at Wellsville (3-4)
Riverside (4-4) at Rossville (8-0)
Mission Valley (5-3) at Maur Hill-Mount Academy (7-0)
Pleasant Ridge (2-4) at Nemaha Central (5-2)
Republic County (4-2) at Silver Lake (5-1)
Chaparral (2-5) at Hutchinson Trinity (7-1)
Haven (6-2) at Kingman (6-2)
Beloit (2-6) vs. TMP-Marian (7-1) at Fort Hays State
Lakin (4-4) at Phillipsburg (4-4)
Belle Plaine (4-4) vs. Hillsboro (5-3) at Tabor
Ellis (3-5) at Hoisington (8-0)
Minneapolis (4-4) at Cimarron (5-3)
CLASS 1A
Thursday, October 29
Ellinwood (0-8) at Sedgwick (7-1)
Wabaunsee (3-5) at Pleasanton (3-5)
Friday, October 30
Northeast Arma (0-5) at Valley Heights (7-1), 5 p.m.
Sublette (1-4) at Plainville (4-4), 6 p.m.
Stanton County (0-7) at Inman (6-2), 6 p.m.
Central Heights (4-4) at Jackson Heights (3-4)
Troy (1-6) at Uniontown (4-4)
Horton (0-7) at Lyndon (6-2)
Northern Heights (1-7) at Jefferson North (6-2)
Ell-Saline (3-5) at Elkhart (2-6)
Wichita Indpendent (1-5) at Oakley (6-2)
Sacred Heart (2-6) at Remington (3-5)
EIGHT-MAN I
Thursday, October 29
Ness City (2-3) at Atwood (3-3), 6 p.m
Oberlin (3-3) at South Gray (7-1), 6 p.m.
Spearville (5-3) at Hoxie (6-1), 6:30 p.m.
Oxford (2-5) at Sedan (8-0)
Cedar Vale-Dexter (4-3) at Chase County (6-2)
Bennington (2-6) vs. Clifton-Clyde (6-1) at Clyde
West Elk (4-3) vs. Madison-Hamilton (8-0) at Madison
Central Burden (2-5) at Oswego (7-1)
Valley Falls (3-4) vs. Canton-Galva (8-0) at Canton
Lincoln (5-3) at Burlingame (6-2)
Macksville (3-4) vs. Attica-Argonia (7-1)
Moundridge (4-4) at LaCrosse (4-3)
Hill City (4-3) at Leoti (8-0)
Friday, October 30
Pretty Prairie (2-5) at Pratt Skyline (7-1), 6 p.m.
Kinsley (5-3) at Goessel (3-3)
Washington County (4-2) at Little River (6-2)
EIGHT-MAN II
Thursday, October 29
Sylvan-Lucas (6-2) at South Barber (5-3), 5 p.m.
Wakefield (2-6) at Crest (8-0), 6 p.m.
Axtell (6-2) at Thunder Ridge (5-3), 6 p.m.
Lakeside (4-3) at Frankfort (4-1), 6 p.m.
Norwich (4-4) at Victoria (8-0), 6 p.m.
Quinter (3-3) vs. South Central (6-2) at Coldwater, 6 p.m.
Minneola (4-4) vs. Wheatland-Grinnell (6-2) at Grainfield, 6 p.m.
St. Paul (3-5) at Hartford (5-3)
Osborne (4-4) at Hanover (6-0)
Chetopa (3-5) at Lebo (8-0)
Marais des Cygnes (4-4) at Waverly (5-3)
Onaga (2-5) vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton (6-2)
Peabody (5-3) at Central Plains (5-1)
Ingalls (2-6) at St. Francis (7-0)
Triplains-Brewster (5-3) at Bucklin (5-3)
Friday, October 30
Wilson (4-4) at Caldwell (6-2)
SIX-MAN
Tuesday, October 20
Cheylin 67, Burrton 0
Golden Plains 62, Ashland 47
Moscow 70, Natoma 31
Cunningham 54, Northern Valley 36
Saturday, October 24
Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 14
Moscow 58, Cunningham 12
Saturday, October 31
At Dodge City
Third place—Golden Plains vs. Cunningham, 1 p.m.
Championship—Cheylin vs. Moscow, 4 p.m.
LOCAL SOCCER
BIG 12 WOMEN
Sunday’s game
TCU 3, KANSAS STATE 2 (ot)
TCU;0;2;1;—;3
Kansas State;2;0;0;—;2
First half—KS: Souder (unassisted), 18th minute. KS: Entz (unassisted), 25th.
Second half—TCU: Brian (assist Collins), 47th minute. TCU: Hasler (Wallace), 78th.
Overtime—TCU: Collins (unassisted), 93rd minute.
Shots—TCU 15, KS 17. Saves—TCU 2, KS 3. Goalkeepers—TCU: Alvarado. KS: Werremeyer.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Tuesday’s games
SALINA CENTRAL 1, HAYS 1 (4ot)
Central wins 4-2 on penalty kicks
Hays;1;0;0;0;0;0;—;1
Central;1;0;0;0;0;0;—;1
First half—SC: own goal, 21st minute; H: Muller (unassisted), 29th.
Penalty kicks—SC: 4 (xxxox). H: 2 (xxoo-).
Shots—H 10, SC 12. Saves—H 8, SC 3. Goalkeepers—H: Cano. SC: Sheppard.
LOCAL VOLLEYBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
KSHSAA QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 6A
Tuesday, October 27
Garden City def. Derby, 22-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-11
Topeka Washburn Rural def. Wichita Northwest, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Olathe Northwest def. Lawrence Free State, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14
Blue Valley West def. SM Northwest, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-27, 15-7
CLASS 5A
Tuesday, October 27
Maize South def. Great Bend, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
Wichita Carroll def. Newton, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
Lansing def. Topeka Seaman, 25-23, 25-9, 16-25, 25-18
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Lenexa St. James, 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21
CLASS 4A
Tuesday, October 27
Andale def. Clearwater, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
McPherson def. Clay Center, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15
SM Miege def. Wamego, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18
Ottawa def. Labette County, 25-5, 25-10, 25-19
CLASS 3A
Tuesday, October 27
Goodland def. TMP-Marian, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 15-25, 16-14
Sabetha def. Perry-Lecompton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13
West Franklin def. Riverton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
Wednesday, October 28
Cheney (28-3) at Smoky Valley (30-2), 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Tuesday, October 27
Smith Center def. Spearville, 27-25, 25-2, 25-22
Hillsboro def. Garden Plain, 13-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-11
Wabaunsee def. Jefferson North, 25-20, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 20-18
Olathe Heritage Christian def. Pittsburg Colgan, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11
CLASS 1A, D1
Tuesday, October 27
St. John def. Kiowa County, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17
Central Plains-Wilson def. Victoria, 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10
Lebo def. Centralia, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 9-25, 15-9
Wednesday, October 28
Pratt Skyline (26-7) at Rosalia Flinthills (20-12), 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A, D2
Tuesday, October 27
Wheatland-Grinnell def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 17-25, 15-11
Hanover def. Linn, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20
Wednesday, October 28
Otis-Bison (17-17) at Attica (27-6), 5 p.m.
Central Christian (18-8) at Marmaton Valley (20-11), 6 p.m.