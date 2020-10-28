CLAFLIN — The Victoria volleyball team ended a strong season with a four-set quarterfinal loss to league rival Claflin-Central Plains on Tuesday in Claflin.

Central Plains earned a 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10 victory to advance to the Class 1A Division I final four in Dodge City.

Victoria ended the season with a 26-6 record, reaching the state quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Smith Center is headed to Class 2A final four after earning a sweep over Spearville, picking up a 27-25, 25-2, 25-22 win on the road Tuesday.

The 2A final four will be held Friday in Dodge City.

Wheatland-Grinnell will move to the Class 1A Division II final four after beating St. Francis, 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 17-25 and 15-11 on Tuesday in Grainfield.

The 1A D-II final four will be held Saturday at Emporia. Otis-Bison will play at Attica on Wednesday for a berth to Emporia.