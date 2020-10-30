To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by email at jrouse@cjonline.com. Events subject to change/cancellation. Please notify by email if your event has been rescheduled. View the complete calendar online.

OCTOBER

29-31 — Bassmaster College Series National Championship, Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla..

30 — Sabetha Kansas Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Main Event, 16 Main Street in Sabetha. Tickets $25 single, $40 couple, $15 Greenwing. Tickets may be purchased online at ducks.org/kansas/events.

30-31 — Cabela’s King Kat Classic fishing tournament, Acorns Resort, Milford Reservoir. Fishing from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weigh-in at 4 p.m. For more info and to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/r2ks9z6/.

31 — Lake Shawnee opens up for fishing at 6 a.m. after trout stocking. Trout season begins at 6 a.m. Nov. 1.

31 — Trick of Treat 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

NOVEMBER

6-8 — NUCS mixed-bag bird dog tournament, Double Crown Ranch in Dover. Entry deadline is Oct. 30. For more info, contact Sam Martin at 417-438-3111 or by email at sammartin46@icloud.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

7 — Pheasant Hunter Warm Up Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. 50 targets each. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

7 — Hays Ducks Unlimited Fun Shoot, 1 to 5 p.m., Hays City Sportsmen's Club, Hays. Tickets $35 for single shooters, $20 for pre-event dinner gun raffle, $250 for bronze sponsors and $750 for corporate sponsors. Tickets may be purchased online at ducks.org/kansas/events or by calling John Lang at 785-650-1543.

8 — Kansas Crappie Club Veterans Day KDWPT Fundraiser, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fees $150 per boat, big fish entry included. Registration begins at 5 a.m. at Marina Ramp No. 2, takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

8 — Veterans Day 2-Person 50 Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

12 — McPherson Area Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 6 to 10 p.m., McPherson VFW Post 2715 in McPherson. Tickets $50 single, $75 couple, $25 youth. Tickets may be purchased online at ducks.org/kansas/events or by calling Doug Kutina at 785-650-2223 or by email at dkutina@yahoo.com.

15 — Wild Turkey 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

17 — Fire & Ice: Kiowa Co. Ducks Unlimited banquet, 6 p.m., Cannonball Bar & Grill, Greensburg. Tickets $25 single. Gun raffle tickets one for $20 or six for $100. Tickets may be purchased online at ducks.org/kansas/events.

20 — Northern Sedgwick County Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 6 to 10 p.m., Le Venue at Valley Center. Tickets $40 single, $70 couple, $25 youth. Tickets may be purchased online at ducks.org/kansas/events or by calling Tim Grant at 316-573-5089 or Kristie Grant at 316-200-6650.

20-22 — Kansas Governor's Ringneck Classic, Colby. For more information or to register, call 785-671-1000 or go to https://www.kansasringneckclassic.com/.

21 — Boothill Friends of the NRA 2nd Amendment Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 800 W. Frontview in Dodge City. Tickets $20 single, $40 couples. For more info, contact Tyler Kirby at 316-213-0568 or Phil Parish at 620-255-6889.

21 — Pick Your Top 10 100 - Throw One Out, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

22 — Bob White .410 '50', Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

28 — European driven pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29 — Kansas Crappie Club Benefit Toy Drive, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee one toy per team to donate to Topeka Toys for Tots. Registration begins at 5 a.m., takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

DECEMBER

13 — Winter Open 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

19-21 — NUCS bird dog tournament, Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. Amateur: Dec. 19. Open: Dec. 20. Finals: Dec. 21. For more info, contact Jacob Edwards at 785-817-3937. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

26 — European driver pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

27 — Ravenwood 2-Person Team Shoot 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

2021

JANUARY

1 — New Years Day Survivors Shoot Off, 1 to 4 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

8-10 — Third Annual Browning’s Ante Up Boothill Shootout in Dodge NUCS bird dog tournament, Collige Kennels and Outfitting, 13367 Lariat Road in Offerle. For more info, contact Cody Collige at 620-770-9588 or by email at colligekennels@gmail.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

17 — Polar Bear Classic, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29-31 — 2021 Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Stormont Vail Events Center, Topeka.

31 — 2-Person Team Back Up 100, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

FEBRUARY

13 — Cheyenne/Quivira Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Great Bend Knights of Columbus in Great Bend. Tickets $40 single, $60 couple, $20 youth. Tickets may be purchased online at ducks.org/kansas/events.

MARCH

1-6 — 2020 NUCS Nationals bird dog tournament, Talbot Wildlife Area near Joplin, Mo. For more information, contact Hal Brown at 417-632-4652 or by email at hunting4bs@windstream.net. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

19-21 — 2021 Bassmaster Classic, Fort Worth, Texas.

20 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Tuttle Creek. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Wildcat Marina. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

APRIL

17 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Perry Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park East Ramp. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

MAY

1-2 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Bluestem Ramp No. 1. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Pomona Lake. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 2. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

JUNE

12 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Melvern Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park West Ramp. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

JULY

31 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 3. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

AUGUST

14 — Kansas Crappie Trail qualifier tournament, Hillsdale Lake. Entry fee is $100. Takeoff, weigh-in from Jayhawk Marina. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

SEPTEMBER

11-12 — Kansas Crappie Trail State Championship, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee is $200. Takeoff, weigh-in from State Park Ramp No. 3. For more info, contact Dylan Faulconer at 913-416-3481 or faulconerdylan@yahoo.com.

16-19 — 2021 Ducks Unlimited National Convention, Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Fla. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yasu2j7x/.