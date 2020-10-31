ELKHART — A costly early mistake didn't faze the Ell-Saline Cardinals in their Class 1A playoff opener Friday night against Elkhart.

Quite the opposite.

After surrendering a first-quarter touchdown on an interception, the Cardinals quickly regrouped to close the half with three straight touchdowns on the way to a 50-20 victory over the Wildcats.

The Cardinals, who improved to 4-5, will go on the road again for their second-round game against Smith Center (8-1). Elkhart's season ended at 2-7.

Ell-Saline finished with 418 yards total offense against Elkhart, including 292 on the ground, while holding the Wildcats to 236 yards. Quarterback TJ Morrical led the way for the Cardinals with 129 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 11 carries while completing 9 of 17 passes for 126 yards and another score.

Morrical bounced back quickly after Elkhart's Austin Rich returned an interception for a touchdown with 7:28 left in the opening quarter for the game's first score. His 30-yard run with 1:31 left in the period and Noah Carazco's extra point kick put the Cardinals in front for good, 7-6.

Morrical then hit Keenan Drees with a 48-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter and one in from 8 yards with 28 seconds left in the half to give the Cardinals 22-6 cushion at the break.

Ell-Saline kept the ball rolling to start the second half with Morrical scoring on a 31-yard run and Taegan Bradley returning a punt 45 yards for a score and a 36-6 advantage. The Cardinals also got touchdown runs of 42 yards from Drees to close the third quarter and 34 yards from Obed Ruiz in the fourth.

For Elkhart, which never got closer than 20 points in the second half, Kage Ralstin completed 2 of 3 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Lance Addington rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries.

Drees had 89 yards rushing on 11 carries and caught five passes for 91 yards for Ell-Saline, with Ruiz carrying 12 times for 69 yards.