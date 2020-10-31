VICTORIA — WaKeeney-Trego senior Wyndom Giefer captured the Class 2A boys cross country state championship on Saturday at Sand Plum Nature.

Giefer turned in a 16:09.2 to take first ahead of Hoxie’s Gabriel Friess by about eight seconds.

It was the first state title for Giefer.

"It’s amazing," Giefer said. "I’ve been working for this since eight grade. I’ve always been kind of knocking on the door, close, and I never quite got it. So this is really kind of a redeeming feeling."

Friess (16:17.3).was followed by Stanton County’s Kamryn Golub in third place.

Ellis’ Samuel Pyle was eighth in 17:02.8. Plainville’s Chayse McCullough took ninth in 17:03.01.

After winning 1A last year, the Berean boys claimed the 2A team title.

In the 2A girls race, Stanton County’s Chesney Peterson took first in 18:17.1, followed by KC Christian’s Alysia Wagner in 18:31.7.

Ellinwood’s Erin Hammeke was third in 18:58.4, while Hoxie’s Emily Diercks took fourth in 19:33.8.

Ellis’ Madelyn Russell was sixth in 19:38.6.

Oakley earned third place as a team in 2A, led by top 20 finishes from Jaelle Johnson (13th, 20:39.4) and Citoria Bosserman (19th, 21:04.4). Stanton County won the team title and Remington was second.

In 1A boys, La Crosse took second as a team with a score of 63. Blake Pierce led the Leopards with a fifth-place finish in 16:46.6. Will Rues placed 32nd for La Crosse in 18:49.8.

The Meade boys won the team championship with 30 points. Quinter was third with 70.

Hutchinson Central Christian’s Collin Oswalt won his second title in three years, cruising to a time of 15:56.8 while St. John’s Beloit Caleb Eilert was second in 16:19.9.

Osborne’s Reagan Bales took third in 16:43.2. Logan’s Sam Pinkerton took seventh in 17:06.1.

In 1A girls, Lincoln’s Jaycee Vath won her third straight championship, finishing in 19:20.0.

Doniphan West captured its second straight team title, placing three runners in the top 11. Elle Williams led Doniphan West with a second-place finish in 19:56.1. Lincoln was runner-up as a team.

Golden Plains’ Emma Weiner took third in 20:27.2.

TMP sixth in 3A

At Wamego, the Thomas More Prep-Marian girls took sixth as a team. Sophia Allen led the Monarchs with a 35th-place finish in 22:20.23. Abby Ruesshoff was 49th in 22:44.81.

At 4 Mile Creek Course in Augusta, Hays High’s Arely Maldonado placed 66th in 21:44.02.