HUTCHINSON — The Goodland volleyball team entered the Class 3A State Tournament with five losses on the season.

The Cowgirls went 0-5 on Saturday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, but that doesn’t take away from finishing the year at the state tournament and as the fourth best team in 3A.

"It was a frustrating day for us. Our demeanor was different today, I don’t know what it was," Goodland head coach Angie Brumbaugh said. "We did a lot of good things, but we didn’t have that fire that we typically have.

"I’m still super proud of the kids, we’ve had a great season, but we didn’t have the day we were expecting."

Goodland, 34-10, fell to eventual state champions Sabetha in the semifinals 25-13, 25-21. In the third-place match, the Cowgirls were edged 25-23, 25-22 by West Franklin.

Goodland went 0-3 in pool play with losses to Sabetha (25-17, 25-18), West Franklin (25-18, 25-19), and Smoky Valley (25-21, 22-25, 25-20).

Out of the four teams at state, Goodland was the only team unranked in the latest Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings.

"We weren’t really on anybody’s radar, and we have a great team," Brumbaugh said.

Goodland didn’t have any expectations entering the season, other than wanting to play.

"It was just such an interesting season, we just had to be thankful for whatever opportunity we got," Brumbaugh said. "We couldn’t look long term because we didn’t know if we’d get to play tomorrow."

Goodland graduates a large senior class of seven: Sydney Hahn, Anna Guillot, Mikayla Biermann, Summer Biscan, Makayla Wolak, Jailyn Morris, and Anna Gutierrez.

"They’re a great group," Brumbaugh said. "I’m really going to miss them. They’ve helped build this program, and I’m super proud of them."