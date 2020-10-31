WICHITA — The Salina Central Mustangs knew what was coming, but that was only half the battle.

Wichita Northwest's tempo and speed were another matter altogether.

"There was a lot of speed on that field," Central coach Mark Sandbo said after watching Northwest run wild against his Mustangs on the way to a 68-12 Class 5A first-round playoff victory Friday at Northwest High School. "They're awfully good.

"They're well coached, they know what they want to do and they do it with really good athletes and football players."

With the victory, Northwest improved to 7-0 and advanced to the second round and a home game next week against Wichita Heights (5-2). Central saw its season end at 1-8.

Northwest rushed for 539 yards, averaging 13.1 per carry, and tacked on another 80 in the passing game to finish with 619 yards total offense. Julius Bolden rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, while Geremiah Moore had 144 yards and two scores on just five attempts, plus a 20-yard reception for another score.

The Grizzlies, who led 49-6 at halftime, had four touchdown runs of better than 45 yards. The second half was played with a continuous running clock.

"We just had to take care of business," said Moore, who split time between running back and quarterback, also completing an 8-yard pass to regular quarterback Mason Ross. "Basically we just go with me at quarterback (to confuse opponents) because I'm more of a running back.

"But I play it a lot because it helps with blocking when Mason moves to tight end."

Sandbo was impressed.

"We think of him more as a change-of-pace quarterback," he said of Moore, a 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior. "I think he's their future.

"He's a dandy."

Northwest set the tone early, with the defense forcing a three-and-out to start the game and Bolden running 52 yards for a touchdown on the Grizzlies' first play from scrimmage. Bolden also had scoring runs of 23 and 5 yards in the first half.

What made the Grizzlies' offense all the scarier was a breakneck tempo typically seen in spread passing offenses.

"They're tempo and we knew that and prepared for it," Sandbo said. "But it's kind of like the flexbone.

"You can't mimic their tempo and speed (in practice)."

Central did have some moments offensively, cutting the Northwest lead to 28-6 with 6:53 left in the first half on a 10-yard Parker Kavanagh-to-Logan Losey touchdown pass. The score was set up by Losey's 50-yard kickoff return to the Grizzly 36.

The Mustangs also closed out the game with a touchdown on a 49-yard strike from Kavanagh to a wide-open Hayden Vidricksen.

But Northwest's speed and a pressing man-to-man coverage, made it difficult for Kavanagh to find a rhythm as he completed 13 of 36 passes for 114 yards and a pair of interceptions.

"They were very aggressive," Sandbo said. "They definitely made some tight windows for Parker."

The Mustangs rushed for 118 yards, with Micah Moore accounting for 58 on 11 carries, all in the first half. Kenyon McMillan had 40 on six attempts, mostly after intermission.

"Again, consistency has kind of been an issue all season," Sandbo said.

The hardest part, Sandbo added, was seeing the season end for his 10 seniors.

"They've been terrific within our program," he said. "They represented our program well."