DODGE CITY — The Smith Center volleyball team was runner-up at the Class 2A state tournament, reaching the final on Friday at United Wireless Arena before falling 25-21, 25-14 to Heritage Christian.

The Lady Red finished with a 36-8, going 3-2 at state.

Smith Center went 2-1 in pool play, beating Hillsboro (25-18, 25-21) and Wabaunsee (25-9, 25-11) before falling to Heritage Christian in three sets (23-25, 25-21, 21-25)

The Lady Red then moved to the final with a 25-22, 25-19 win over Hillsboro in the semis.

According to Catch it Kansas, Smith Center’s Tallon Rentschler delivered 16 kills and 13 digs in the semifinals while Ashlyn Long 10 kills and 12 digs.

Heritage Christian finished the season 30-8.