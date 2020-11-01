Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Sunday

Nov 1, 2020 at 11:45 AM


VOLLEYBALL


High school


STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS


CLASS 6A


At Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina


Pool A —Washburn Rural def. Olathe Northwest, 26-24, 14-25, 25-18; Blue Valley West def. Olathe Northwest, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22; Olathe Northwest def. Garden City, 25-15, 25-16.


Pool B — Blue Valley West def. Garden City, 25-23, 25-17; Washburn Rural def. Garden City, 25-12, 25-12; Blue Valley West def. Washburn Rural, 25-21, 25-18.


Semifinals — Blue Valley West def. Garden City, 25-9, 25-14; Olathe Northwest def. Washburn Rural, 18-25, 25-11, 25-20.


Championship — Blue Valley West def. Olathe Northwest, 25-21, 25-17


Third place — Washburn Rural def. Garden City


CLASS 5A


At Tony’s Pizza Events Center


Pool A — Carroll def. Lansing, 25-22, 25-23; Aquinas def. Lansing, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23; Lansing def. Maize South, 25-22, 28-26.


Pool B — Aquinas def. Maize South, 25-12, 25-15; Carroll def. Maize South, 25-12, 25-17; Aquinas def. Carroll, 25-22, 25-19.


Semifinals — Aquinas def. Maize South, 25-8, 25-9; Lansing def. Carroll, 25-22, 25-23.


Championship — Aquinas def. Lansing, 25-13, 26-24


Third place — Carroll def. Maize South, 25-17, 25-7.


CLASS 4A


At Hutchinson Sports Arena


Pool A — Andale def. McPherson, 25-23, 25-15; Andale def. Ottawa, 25-15, 25-18; Miege def. Andale, 25-18, 25-23.


Pool B — Miege def. Ottawa, 25-17, 25-19; Miege def. McPherson, 25-18, 25-14; McPherson def. Ottawa, 24-26, 25-21, 25-14.


Semifinals — Miege def. Ottawa, 25-21, 25-10; Andale def. McPherson, 25-17, 25-13.


Championship — Miege def. Andale, 25-23, 25-15.


Third place – Ottawa def. McPherson, 9-25, 25-12, 25-21.


CLASS 3A


At Hutchinson Sports Arena


Pool A — Sabetha def. Smoky Valley, 25-23, 25-16; Sabetha def. West Franklin, 25-22, 25-18; Sabetha def. Goodland, 25-17, 25-18.


Pool B — West Franklin def. Goodland, 25-18, 25-19; Smoky Valley def. Goodland, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20; Smoky Valley def. West Franklin, 25-20, 25-20.


Semifinals — Sabetha def. Goodland, 25-13, 25-21; Smoky Valley def. West Frankiln, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21.


Championship — Sabetha def. Smoky Valley, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23


Third place — West Franklin def. Goodland, 25-23, 25-22


CLASS 2A


At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City


Pool A — Smith Center def. Hillsboro, 25-18, 25-21; Olathe Heritage Christian def. Hillsboro, 25-16, 25-21; Hillsboro def. Wabaunsee, 25-18, 25-7.


Pool B — Heritage Christian def. Wabaunsee, 25-20, 25-15; Smith Center def. Wabaunsee, 25-23, 25-8; Heritage Christian def. Smith Center, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21.


Semifinals — Heritage Christian def. Wabaunsee, 25-9, 25-11; Smith Center def. Hillsboro, 25-22, 25-19.


Championship — Heritage Christian def. Smith Center, 25-21, 25-14.


Third place — Wabaunsee def. Hillsboro, 25-22, 25-23.


CLASS 1A DIVISION I


At United Wireless Arena, Dodge City


Pool A — Lebo def. Pratt-Skyline, 25-22, 25-21; Central Plains def. Lebo, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17; Lebo def. St. John, 25-14, 25-15.


Pool B — Central Plains df. St. John, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15; Pratt-Skyline def. St. John, 25-23, 21-25, 27-25; Central Plains def. Patt-Skyline, 25-17, 25-16.


Semifinals — Central Plains def. St. John, 25-22, 25-19; Lebo def. Pratt-Skyline, 25-17, 25-18.


Championship — Central Plains def. Lebo, 26-24, 25-23


Third place — St. John def. Pratt-Skyline, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22


CLASS 1A DIVISION II


At White Auditorium, Emporia


Pool A — Hanover def. Attica, 25-18, 25-15; Hanover def. Hutchinson Central Christian, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14; Hanover def. Wheatland-Grinnell, 25-16, 25-13.


Pool B —Hutch Central Christian def. Wheatland-Grinnell, 25-22, 24-26, 25-20; Attica def. Wheatland-Grinnell, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20; Attica def. Hutch Central Christian, 25-16, 27-25.


Semifinals — Hanover def. Wheatland-Grinnell, 25-12, 25-16; Attica def. Hutch Central Christian, 25-15, 25-23.


Championship — Hanover def. Attica, 25-18, 25-19


Third place — Hutch Central Christian def. Wheatland-Grinnell, 25-23, 25-18