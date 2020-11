The Cheylin Cougars are 2020 six-man state champions.

Cheylin avenged last year’s final loss to Moscow by beating the Wildcats 46-0 in the Wild West Bowl title game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City.

The Cougars raced out to a 26-0 lead by halftime.

Logan McCarty threw for 320 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns. Drew Schields had 107 yards receiving and Colton McCarty had 102.

Golden Plains took third place in six-man with a 58-31 win over Cunningham.