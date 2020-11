Colby’s Lara Murdock claimed a Class 3A cross county state championship in Saturday’s meet at Wamego, winning in 19:36.80.

Murdock won easily, with runner-up Ozia Trujillo from Southwestern Heights finishing in 20:11.12.

Colby’s Seanna Metcalf was ninth in 21:20.94.

Southeast of Saline won the girls and boys team titles.