LINDSBORG — The Bethel College football team didn’t get the offensive fireworks the Threshers got in the last two games, but the defense proved its merit this week in a 38-0 win over Bethany Saturday in KCAC play.

The win was Bethel’s first shutout since topping Friends 13-0 Nov. 11, 2017.

Bethel held a 453-48 advantage in total offense, 390-17 in the running game.

Bethel used 10 rushers in the game, led by Landon Barnes with 131 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. He scored on a 65-yard run. Mason Murray rushed for a touchdown and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass. Chantz Scurry and Kayden Christiansen each added a rushing touchdown.

Logan DeMond hit five of five PAT kicks and added a 27-yard field goal.

The Bethel offense did lose three fumbles.

J.J. Allen led Bethany’s offense with 62 yards rushing on 13 carries.

The Bethel defense sacked the Swedes quarterbacks nine times. Clark Ryan had three sacks. Josh Seabolt had 11 total tackles.

Bethany falls to 1-4 overall and in the conference.

Bethel is 6-0, 5-0 in conference play, and hosts Southwestern at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Moundbuilders are 4-0 overall and in the KCAC.

Southwestern was to play Sterling Saturday, but that game was postponed.

Bethel;14;7;7;10;—38

Bethany;0;0;0;0;—0

Scoring

1q. Btl. Murray 23-yd. pass from Esau (DeMond kick) 11:42

1q. Btl. Christiansen 1-yd. run (DeMond kick) 3:28

2q. Btl. Murray 1-yd. run (DeMond kick) 6:25

3q. Btl. Scurry 1-yd. run (DeMond kick) 3:35

4q. Btl. DeMond 27-yd. field goal 14:17

4q. Barnes 65-yd. run (DeMond kick) :21

Team stats

;Btl.;Bty.

First downs;23;12

Rushing-yards;61-390;42-17

Passing yards;63;31

Comp-att-int;2-9-0;6-17-1

Punts-avg.;4-35.0;11-36.2

Fumbles-lost;4-3;3-0

Penalties-yards;9-75;7-75

Time of poss.;30:07;25:07

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Barnes 14-131, Harrison 5-61, Murray 4-55, Scurry 11-30, Esau 7-30, Schumpert-Street 4-27, Christiansen 8-24, Juarez III 3-16, Delancy 3-9, Quintero 2-7. Bethany: Allen 13-62, Evans 10-23, Hardick 1-16, Truelove 1-0, team 1-0, Chandler 1-(-25), Jackson 15-(-59).

PASSING — Bethel: Barnes 1-3-0, 40 yards; Esau 1-6-0, 23 yards). Bethany: Jackson 6-13-1, 31 yards; Truelove 0-4-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Francis 1-40, Murray 1-23. Bethany: Chandler 3-17, Allen 1-9, Randle 1-7, Rittwage 1-(-2).

Missed field goals — none.