On Tuesday, Fort Hays State University Athletics announced information on tickets and protocols for home basketball games at Gross Memorial Coliseum for the 2020-21 season. FHSU will have fans at the coliseum this year, but in a significantly reduced capacity to create social distancing throughout the coliseum.

Fort Hays State Athletics encourages everyone to assess their own comfort level in attending our events and review the MIAA Assumption of Risk Terms and FHSU Health & Safety Expectations before purchasing tickets or attending an event.

**All of the information below is subject to change throughout the season.**

Ticketing

Single-game tickets will go on sale to last year's season ticket holders on Mondays preceding scheduled home games (example: Tickets for Thur. Nov. 19 and Sat. Nov. 21 games will go on sale Mon. Nov. 16). Previous lower-level ticket holders will get first chance to purchase lower-level tickets, while previous upper-level ticket holders will get first chance to purchase upper-level tickets. Tickets can be purchased online, at the athletic office, or over the phone.

By Wednesday evenings, all tickets for the week will go on sale to the general public. Online purchasing of tickets can be made HERE when they come available. If seats are still available at game time, tickets for the available seats will be sold at gates 1, 2, and 3. Upper level general admission tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for students (K-12). Seats still available in the lower level will be $15 per seat.

Should a player, coach, or trainer from either team test positive for COVID-19 on game week, games will be postponed and rescheduled for later in the season. In the event one of the games of a doubleheader cannot be played due to a positive test, the other game will still be played (example: women's game is postponed due to a positive test, but men's game still plays, or vice versa).

All tickets purchased are non-refundable, but will remain valid for a rescheduled date.

All Fort Hays State University students still receive free admission to each home contest by presenting a valid and active Tiger ID Card at Gate 2 on gameday. There will be designated sections in the coliseum for student seating.

Check fhsuathletics.com or FHSU Athletics social media pages on Wednesday evenings to confirm games will be played as scheduled. Rescheduled games will be announced at these locations as well.

Protocols and Coliseum Setup

Masks are required for all in attendance to be worn throughout the entirety of a home event.

Seating capacity has been significantly reduced (approximately 25% of capacity) and seats will be clearly marked to create social distancing throughout the coliseum.

Access to locker room areas will be restricted to players and game personnel only. This area will be clearly sectioned off during home games. Fan interaction with student-athletes, coaches, or trainers is prohibited during the course of an event. (Walking laps around the track or meeting the team by their locker room after the game is prohibited).

Post-event fan access to the court is prohibited.

Concession stands will be open with a limited menu (such as popcorn, pop, and candy).

How to watch FHSU from home if not attending in person

All MIAA basketball games will be available for purchase on The MIAA Network. When purchasing for a single date or a season package, please use the FHSU Portal to make your purchase. FHSU receives a portion of the sales made through the FHSU Portal.

Season packages are $100 (access to all MIAA basketball games, all season), single-date purchases (which includes any MIAA game on that date) are $10.

This is a great way to follow the Tigers for all road games or if you want to catch other games from around the conference. This is also a great value to those who do not join us in person at the coliseum this year. Read more about the MIAA Network HERE on how to watch the games.

We thank everyone in advance for your patience and understanding throughout this ever-changing daily environment we continue to navigate. As stated above, all of the preceding information is subject to change throughout the season.