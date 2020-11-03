The Fort Hays State volleyball team will wrap up a fall season unlike any other with a pair of intrasquad scrimmages next week inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. Both scrimmages will be open to the public and will also be available to watch via free live stream on The MIAA Network.

The Tigers will honor its seniors during the first scrimmage on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. before hosting the final scrimmage on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Fans in attendance will be required to adhere to all FHSU health and safety expectations, including but not limited to facial coverings when appropriate, social distancing, hygiene, self-monitoring and symptom checking. Fans wishing to interact with players and/or coaches after the scrimmages are asked to do so outside the Coliseum.

The MIAA conference office is still exploring the possibility and viability of a limited number of outside competitions during the spring semester. More information will be released as it becomes available.

2020 FHSU Volleyball Fall Scrimmage Schedule

Thursday, November 5-5:30 p.m. - Senior Night

Saturday, November 7-11 a.m.