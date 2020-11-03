The 2020-21 Fort Hays State wrestling team will hit the mat inside Gross Memorial Coliseum for the first time on Wednesday (11/4) when the Tigers hold their annual Black and Gold Scrimmage. The first of 11 scheduled matches is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The event gives Tiger fans an opportunity to support the FHSU wrestlers as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

Fans are asked to bring at least one canned food item per person as a cost for admission, with all food collected donated to a local food bank.

Fans in attendance will be required to adhere to all FHSU health and safety expectations, including but not limited to facial coverings when indoors, social distancing, hygiene, self-monitoring and symptom checking. Fans wishing to interact with players and/or coaches after the scrimmage are asked to do so outside the Coliseum.