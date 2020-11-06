When Blake Treinen sprinted from the bullpen to the mound to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers’ clinching of the 2020 World Series, it was the climax of a long, winding race he has been running for many years.

One of the most unlikely of candidates to join in a World Series celebration, the Osage City native rose from an overlooked high school player and rejected college prospect to one of the heroes of what will be remembered forever as the culmination of a pandemic-altered season.

Prior to the Game 6 celebration, Treinen took center stage to save a pivotal Game 5. Treinen entered the ninth inning of the fifth game to protect a 4-2 Dodgers lead against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 32-year-old gave up a leadoff single, further elevating the pressure. But Treinen got two strikeouts, sandwiched around a flyout, to give the Dodgers a 3-2 edge in the series.

After Game 5, Treinen thanked the Dodgers organization for trusting him in such a huge moment.

"It means a lot to me personally because this team has invested a lot into me," Treinen told the media following Game 5. "They bring me on for situations, not necessarily for closing, but for big outs. It’s gratifying."

Treinen had saved 72 regular season games in his career, so despite the elevated stakes, he said the moment was one for which he was prepared.

"It’s a comfortable position for me. I actually love it a lot," Treinen said. "So to have that opportunity in the playoffs is pretty awesome. When my name got called (for Game 5), I didn’t feel like I needed to lock it in any more or get more prepared. I’ve been in high-leverage situations for this organization all year. All season long, I faced the other team’s one-through-five (hitters) where it demands your absolute best every time out there."

Previously, Treinen pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts to help close out the Dodgers’ victory in Game 3. He was part of a historically wild Game 4 claimed by the Rays. But he said he feels his role in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) win over the Atlanta Braves may be what he’s most proud of.

Down 3-1 in the NLCS, Treinen threw two scoreless innings and earned the victory in Game 5. He pitched an inning in Game 6. Then, pitching in his third game in three days, he threw two more scoreless innings in the middle of the clinching Game 7.

"With our backs against the wall, the Lord blessed me with the opportunity to pitch in Games Five, Six and Seven, and the team trusted me. Those to me were the biggest situations in the whole playoffs. Because we’re down 3-1. If we don’t win those three games, we’re going home and don’t even have the opportunity to play in the World Series."

Treinen’s story is well known in his home state of Kansas. A late-bloomer, he battled borderline Type 2 diabetes and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis as a youth and even gave up baseball for a time. He cut his teeth at Baker University and bounced around colleges before discovering unexpected success at South Dakota State.

He was drafted by the Miami Marlins following his junior season, only to be rejected for a physical issue. Only after he was drafted the next season by the Oakland A’s did he finally get to truly tap into his potential.

Yet, despite all the closed doors and disappointments as an amateur, here was Treinen racing in from the bullpen to celebrate just as he’d watched so many other champions do over the years.

Perhaps the winding road has given Treinen a deeper appreciation for what’s important in life.

"Running in, that was pretty cool. It was a phenomenal feeling. But you work hard to get to the pinnacle, and then what?" Treinen said. "I’ll never downplay this accomplishment because it was so much fun thinking about where God has brought me. God’s plan for my life has been so incredible, and his favor over me has been so undeserving, and I’m grateful for all of it.

"But the thing I come back to after winning the World Series is that Jesus is the only thing that satisfies. The World Series was phenomenal. Take nothing away from that. But at the end of the day, it won’t fill the void (a person) feels. There’s more to life than baseball."

After pitching in front of empty stadiums all season, Treinen lamented that only 11,500 fans were permitted into the neutral field in Arlington, Texas, due to COVID-19 precautions.

"The World Series was awesome. But it still sucks that there were (so few fans) there," Treinen said. "Don’t get me wrong, the fans who were there were great. But we’ve played our whole careers to have that moment where you’ve got a packed stadium, at your home stadium, where there’s like 50,000 fans. The rush was there a little bit, but it wasn’t like what you might have perceived on the TV. For us, we were playing these great teams in the playoffs, but there wasn’t that extra energy from the crowd."

Treinen, who pitched in 27 of the 60 regular-season games, said the World Series means just as much after the shortened season as it would in a normal year. No asterisk should be attached to the Dodgers’ championship, he said.

"Asterisks are for something where not everybody in the league deals with the same situation, where there’s an unfair playing field," Treinen said. "With COVID-19, everybody dealt with the same situation. Everybody had to do the same protocol. We all had the same task, played the same number of games, under the same conditions. If anything, it was harder to win this year. There were a lot of struggles."

Treinen is quick to thank his amateur coaches in Kansas who helped him along the way. He said his challenges and struggles as a youth helped him become capable of success as a professional.

The veteran reliever became a free agent following the World Series. He doesn’t anticipate teams will move quickly to sign players for next season. He is content to relish the recent championship and wait to see what’s next.

"The biggest thing is, I’ll decide based on my family," Treinen said. "There are a lot of things that are on my heart, and it’s all got to make sense for my family. I’ll explore all my options."