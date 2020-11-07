Bethel women

fall to Avila

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College women’s basketball team gave up big runs in the second and fourth quarters in a 69-64 loss to Avila University Friday night in KCAC play in Kansas City.

Bethel led 21-17 to start the game, but was outscored 14-9 in the second quarter to trail 31-30 at the half. The game was tied 49-49 after the third quarter. Avila made a 7-2 run to start the fourth quarter. The Eagles led by as many as nine in the period. Bethel got within three in the final 21 seconds on a Kendall Michalski trey, but Avila followed with a pair of free throws.

Matti Morgan led Avila with 21 points, followed by Taniya Tease with 20 and Brittany Freeman with 13. Tease had eight rebounds and six assists.

Abby Schmidt picked up her 51st career double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. She also blocked four shots. Michalski scored 18 points. Jasmina Jones scored 14.

Bethel was outscored 33-30 from 3-point range and 14-8 from the free throw line.

Avila is 2-1, 1-1 in conference play.

Bethel falls to 1-2, 1-1 in KCAC play. The Threshers host 0-3 Southwestern at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

BETHEL (1-2, 1-1 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 7-7 4-6 18, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Kendall Michalski 5-14 3-3 18, Josie Calzonetti 2-7 0-0 4, Macie Price 3-7 1-3 8, Jasmina Jones 5-12 0-0 14, Zayda Perez 1-3 0-0 2, Daryn Batts 0-2 0-2 0, Jaycee Freshour 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-54 8-14 64.

AVILA (2-1, 1-1 KCAC) — Matti Morgan 4-12 11-12 21, Taniya Tease 7-15 2-4 20, Daisy Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Nia Musamali 0-0 0-0 0, London Foster 1-3 0-0 2, Emily Baldwin 3-8 0-0 8, Madelyn Mullinax 1-2 0-0 3, Hailey Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Brittany Freeman 5-9 1-4 13. TOTALS 22-50 14-20 69.

Bethel;21;9;19;15;—64

Avila;17;14;18;20;—69

Total fouls — BC 20, AU 12. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Price. 3-point shooting — BC 10-30 (Michalski 5-14, Calzonetti 0-3, Price 1-2, Jones 4-9, Perez 0-1, Batts 0-1), AU 11-22 (Morgan 2-7, Tease 4-4, Foster 0-1, Baldwin 2-5, Mullinax 1-2, Freeman 2-3). Rebounds — BC 36 (Schmidt 13), AU 26 (Tease 8). Assists — BC 16 (Price 6), AU 10 (Tease 6). Turnovers — BC 24 (Price 7), AU 16 (Morgan 3, Tease 3, Baldwin 3). Blocked shots — BC 5 (Schmidt 4), AU 2 (Morgan 1, Baldwin 1). Steals — BC 7 (Jones 3), AU 11 (Morgan 3, Tease 3, Baldwin 3).

BC men edged

by Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College men’s basketball team was held to four points in the final 3:24 of regulation, falling to Avila 64-62 Friday in KCAC play in Kansas City.

Tied 58-58, Avila scored on a pair of Brandon Phillips 3-point shots. Bethel came back with one of two Bryan Mocaby free throws with 51 seconds remaining, followed by a Joran Neely 3-pointer with four seconds to play. Avila missed a pair of free throws with two seconds to play, but Bethel was unable to get a shot off.

Bethel was held to 36 percent from the field (23 of 64), while Avila was 41 percent (24 of 59). Avila hit 13 of 25 in the second half.

Bethel was outscored 33-12 from 3-point range.

Hunter Hoggatt led Avila with 17 points, followed by Phillips with 13, Tyree King with 11 and Tremaine Banks with 10.

Mocaby led Bethel with 21 points. Jaylon Scott added 12 points with 16 rebounds, his 31st career double-double. Scott Garriga had 10 rebounds.

Avila is 3-2, 1-1 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 1-2, 1-1 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts 5-2 Southwestern at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BETHEL (1-2, 1-1 KCAC) — Miki Zewge 3-7 0-0 6, Jaylon Scott 4-14 4-10 12, Clifford Byrd II 1-6 5-5 7, Tavaughn Flowers 3-8 0-0 7, Scott Garriga 2-4 0-1 4, Jordan Neely 1-4 0-0 3, Adam Gouro 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant Mocaby 8-18 3-4 21, Nick Bonner 1-3 0-0 2, Jalyn Todd 0-0 0-0 0, Nathaniel Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-64 12-20 62.

AVILA (3-2, 1-1) — Brandon Phillips 4-11 2-2 13, Jaylin Dinkins 4-7 0-3 9, Dylan DeShazer 0-2 0-0 0, Tremaine Banks 4-8 0-2 10, Donte' Simpson 0-4 2-3 2, Clarence Johnson IV 0-0 0-1 0, Clayton Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Tyree King 4-12 0-0 11, Elisha Haynes 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter Hoggatt 7-13 1-2 17, Dwight Simon 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 24-59 5-13 64.

Bethel;23;39;—62

Avila;27;37;—64

Total fouls — BC 17, AU 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 4-27 (Zewge 0-3, Scott 0-3, Byrd II 0-4, Flowers 1-3, Neely 1-4, Mocaby 2-10), AU 11-25 (Phillips 3-7, Dinkins 1-4, Banks 2-3, King 3-6, Hoggatt 2-5). Rebounds — BC 48 (Scott 16), AU 37 (Simpson 9). Assists — BC 7 (Scott 3), AU 13 (Simpson 7). Turnovers — BC 16 (Scott 3, Flowers 3, Byrd II 3, Mocaby 3), AU 14 (Hoggatt 4). Blocked shots — BC 7 (Scott 3), AU 2 (Dinkins 1, Hoggatt 1). Steals — BC 9 (Mocaby 3), AU 6 (Simpson 3).