The Hutchinson Trinity football team was not at full strength, and the Haven Wildcats took full advantage.

Friday night at Trinity, Haven picked up a 26-6 win to advance to the Class 2A Quarterfinals. After the Celtics put the first six points on the board, the Wildcats responded with 26 straight points to end the game.

Trinity was playing without multiple starters, including quarterback Lucas Hammeke. Hammeke’s backup, Eric Armour, made a statement early on by throwing a 62-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Suter to give the Celtics a 6-0 lead.

Trinity held on to its 6-0 lead for most of the first half, but with 29 second remaining, Haven quarterback Darby Roper rushed for a 9-yard score to tie the game at six heading into halftime.

Haven wasted no time taking the lead out of halftime as Nathan Schmidt rushed for a 45-yard score with 10:34 remaining in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Roper rushed for a 6-yard score and Schmidt put the game out of reach with a 41-yard score. As a team, Haven rushed for 314 yards compared to 66 from Trinity.

As has been the theme all year, Haven rode Nathan Schmidt from start to finish. Schmidt carried the ball 32 times for 181 yards and scored twice.

Roper, who competed 6 of 11 passes for 46 yards, rushed 20 times for 111 yards and also scored twice. Roper, a standout at safety as well, intercepted two passes and led the team with 6.5 total tackles.

Outside of the 62-yard touchdown from Armour to Suter, Trinity completed just one other pass - a 6-yard completion from Landon Gray to Caleb Sanger.

The Haven defense also did an excellent job containing Landon and Walt Gray on the ground, as the two combined for 14 carries and 48 yards.

Due to circumstances outside of their control, Trinity ended its season on a disappointing note. However, the Celtics finish with an impressive 8-2 record - both losses coming to Haven.

Trinity doubled its win total this year after going 4-5 last year.

Haven’s dream season continues and the Wildcats are now 8-2. A favorable matchup awaits the Wildcats in the quarterfinals when Haven hosts Beloit (4-6) next Friday.

The winner will face the winner of Garden Plain (9-1) and Hoisington (10-0) in the semifinals.