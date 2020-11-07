GYPSUM — While Southeast of Saline's defense went from opportunistic to invincible, all that remained for the Trojans on the other side of the ball was to pound Marysville into submission.

After encountering some rough sledding in the first half, the Trojans went all-in with their power running game after the break Friday night on the way to a 20-0 Class 3A playoff victory at Steve Fritz Field.

Southeast, which improved to 9-0, will head to Wichita Collegiate next Friday for a third-round game while Marysville's season ended at 4-5.

"We knew it was going to be a grind the second half," said Southeast senior running back Bryant Banks, who scored two of the Trojans' three touchdowns. "That was the first time all season we (were challenged), and we were surprised.

"After halftime, we knew we had the bigger, faster and stronger players, and it showed. We put our heavy set in and ran the ball."

The Trojans, who led 8-0 at halftime on Banks' 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, attempted just two passes after the break and were content to just pound away at a stubborn Marysville defense. The result was a 55-yard touchdown run by Jaxson Gebhardt late in the third quarter and a 22-yarder by Banks with 7:25 left in the game.

Southeast finished with 282 yards total offense, 211 on the ground. Banks had 107 yards on 25 carries and Gebhardt 108 on 19 attempts.

The Trojan defense, meanwhile, held Marysville to 32 total yards in the second half and 144 for the game. Southeast preserved the shutout with two end-zone interceptions in the first half and forced four turnovers overall.

"Coach (Chance) Ptacek, our defensive coordinator, always talks about getting their offense off the field to get our offense on," said Southeast senior lineman Sterling Harp, who was a force on both sides of the ball. "(In the second half) we got in a rhythm and started to put the pieces together."

Neither team found a rhythm in the first half, combining for 239 yards. The lone touchdown came on a four-play, 23-yard drive following a 25-yard Michael Murray punt return.

Gebhardt's touchdown was set up by a short Marysville punt into the wind, while the final scoring drive covered 54 yards in eight plays and took 4:35 off the clock.

"It just felt like we weren't finishing off plays in the first half," Southeast coach Mitch Gebhardt said. "We talked (at halftime) about finishing things on offense.

"In playoff games, if you get a couple of touchdowns ahead, when it gets to the fourth quarter you start watching the clock. The kids did a good job picking up first downs and kept the ball moving after we got the lead."

Jaxson Gebhardt completed 7 of 12 passes for 71 yards, all in the first half with Tyler Breeding catching three for 50 yards.

For Marysville, Patrick Smith ran 10 times for 41 yards, but had just 3 yards in the second half. Quarterback Ayden Price added 29 yards rushing and was 4 of 13 passing for 13 yards with three interceptions.

Southeast got end zone picks from Chase Poague in the first quarter and Matthew Rodriguez in the second. Luke Gebhardt got the final interception in the fourth period and returned it 35 yards to the Marysville 24, where the Trojans ran the clock down to 22 seconds.